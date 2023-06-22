Middlesbrough's narrow loss to Coventry City in the Championship play-offs finals last season won't derail their bid for Premier League football much longer, according to Jobi McAnuff.

Boro, under Chris Wilder, were 22nd in the table at the start of October, giving the club grounds to sack the former Sheffield United boss for his incredibly poor performances. They subsequently hired Michael Carrick - and, despite being in the relegation zone, rose rapidly up the table. The start of Carrick's tenure saw him lose just four games from a possible 22, going third in the table by the end of January.

Yet despite their rapid rise, a burnout towards the end of the season occurred. It was only natural. It's almost unheard of for a team to rise from the relegation places to promotion, and ultimately Boro fell at the final hurdle. But McAnuff believes they will dust themselves off and go again due to the issues that the three relegated clubs are suffering from.

What has Jobi McAnuff said about Middlesbrough?

McAnuff was talking on Sky Sports after the EFL fixtures were announced, saying: "I'd probably have to say Middlesbrough. Michael Carrick, I thought, did a fantastic job there playing a brilliant brand of attacking football.

"By the time the play-offs came, I think they were many peoples' favourites. They just had a bit of a bad run at a bad time last year, having worked so hard to get themselves into that position and they came from nowhere really.

"They ran out of steam a little bit towards the end the season. With a full pre-season at his disposal, I certainly feel that with that stability they've got at the football club now, and with some of the teams that have come down with managerial issues at all three clubs, from the chasing pack of last season Middlesbrough are the ones I'd look at."

Why are Middlesbrough seen as favourites for promotion to the Premier League?

Typically, the relegated three in the Premier League are seen as the more likely clubs to be promoted back to the top-flight. due to parachute payments, increased squad values so that they can gain higher fees for players, and revenue streams such as kit sponsors.

But in this instance, despite the size of Leeds, Leicester City and Southampton, all three of those teams face issues. Leeds are currently undergoing an ownership crisis which has ruined any sort of relations between the club's fans and hierarchy, and with Sam Allardyce gone at the end of last season, they don't even have a manager despite rumours linking them with Patrick Vieira.

Leicester and Southampton are in a similar situation. James Maddison and Harvey Barnes especially, alongside Wilfred Ndidi, Wout Faes, James Justin and Patson Daka, are the Foxes' most valuable stars who can bring in financial remuneration, whilst Southampton can rely on the likes of Romeo Lavia, James Ward-Prowse, Mohammed Salisu and Nathan Tella if they wish to boost their coffers. But whilst the money is somewhat there, big wages could hamper all three of these sides - which, if sold, may disrupt team spirit.

Middlesbrough's advantage is that they have already bypassed this stage of their Championship shelf life. Boro came down in 2017, and have spent time rebuilding, remodelling and have finally found a formula that works - which cannot be said for others, who are going through instability.