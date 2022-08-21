Jobi McAnuff makes Steve Bruce claim after West Brom’s win over Hull

After a somewhat slow start to the season, West Brom picked up their first league win of the campaign yesterday in spectacular fashion with a 5-2 thumping against Hull City.

The Baggies hadn’t had a poor start to the campaign but with three draws and a loss under their belt going into yesterday, it certainly felt as though a win was needed.

Albion dominated in terms of possession and had 16 shots in the game, seven of which were on target.

The victory will no doubt come as a relief to manager Steve Bruce who will feel a weight lifted from his shoulder and as they now prepare for a midweek EFL Cup game and a trip to Huddersfield, the Baggies will be hoping to continue in good form.

Sky Sports pundit Jobi McAnuff highlighted the importance of the win for the club as he said on the EFL Highlights Show on ITV: “It was a very much needed win, not just for the fans but also for Steve Bruce.

“They were excellent again Watford and were on the wrong side of some poor finishing.

“That win would have pleased him and the fact they shared the goals around today must have also been very pleasing.”

The Verdict:

Everyone at West Brom from the players, to the staff and the fans will feel relieved that they’ve got their first win of the season especially considering they have put in some good performances since the start of the campaign.

Furthermore, to do it in such a big way with five goals to their name, scored by four different Baggies players, as well as an own goal, will only increase the confidence of everyone in the side that will feel they have the ability to make an impact on the pitch.

With two league games remaining this month, West Brom have to make sure they take the momentum from yesterday’s win forward now and pick up some further points to go into September in a good position.