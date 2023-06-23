Pundit Jobi McAnuff believes Portsmouth will be one of the teams to watch in League One next season.

Pompey enjoyed an excellent start to last season and were among the early automatic promotion contenders, but a poor run of form saw them drop into mid-table, resulting in the sacking of Danny Cowley in January.

John Mousinho was handed his first managerial role at Fratton Park and the 37-year-old has made an excellent impact so far, losing just four of his 23 games in charge, with his side narrowly missing out on a play-off spot and recording an eighth-placed finish.

It has been an incredibly busy summer at the club so far with Michael Jacobs, Clark Robertson, Louis Thompson and Ryan Tunnicliffe among those to depart at the end of their contracts, while Christian Saydee, Terry Devlin, Anthony Scully, Will Norris, Conor Shaughnessy and Ben Stevenson have all arrived on the South Coast.

Pompey kick-off their season when they welcome Bristol Rovers to Fratton Park on Saturday 5th August.

What did Jobi McAnuff say?

McAnuff revealed that Pompey are one of the teams he is most looking forward to watching in League One next season, praising them for doing business early in the transfer window.

"I'm going to go for Portsmouth, a club with huge backing," McAnuff told the official Sky Bet League One Twitter account.

"They had a positive end to last season with John Mousinho coming in, they've done some business early on which I think is really, really important.

"He's spoken about really being able to bed in some of those principles and things that he wants to do with that squad as they go in for pre-season.

"I think they're going to be a real good team to watch this year."

How will Portsmouth do in League One next season?

It is difficult to disagree with McAnuff that Pompey are set for a strong campaign.

They build up significant momentum under Mousinho in the final few months of last season and it has been an impressive start to the window, particularly the signings of Norris and Scully who have excelled in the third tier previously.

Pompey have a proven goalscorer in Colby Bishop, with the 26-year-old scoring 24 goals in 52 games in all competitions last season and if they can keep hold of him this summer, it would be no surprise to see them among the promotion contenders.

However, they will face significant competition from the likes of Barnsley, Bolton Wanderers, Peterborough United, Derby County, Blackpool and Reading among others in what is likely to be an incredibly tough division.