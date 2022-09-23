Jobi McAnuff issues honest verdict regarding Rob Edwards’ situation at Watford

EFL pundit Jobi McAnuff has admitted that he believes that Watford will eventually get it right in Championship if they give Rob Edwards time as their head coach.

Edwards was handed over the reins at Vicarage Road earlier this year after guiding Forest Green Rovers to the League Two title in the 2021/22 campaign.

Having stamped his authority on the club’s squad by engaging in a reasonable amount of transfer activity, the 39-year-old has made a steady start to his spell in charge.

In the 10 league games that the Hornets have participated in, they have managed to accumulate 14 points.

Watford’s progress at this level has been hindered by the fact that they have drawn five of their aforementioned fixtures.

Forced to settle for a point in their recent showdown with Sunderland, the Hornets are set to make their return to action on October 2nd when they head to the bet365 Stadium to face Stoke City.

Ahead of this upcoming fixture, McAnuff has revealed that he believes the club will emerge as contenders for a top-six finish if they back Edwards.

Speaking on the latest episode of the EFL Podcast, McAnuff said: “There has been a little bit of rumbling around the club in terms of style, they haven’t really controlled games so far this season.

“They are looking like they are relying a little bit on that front, well I would say three but obviously Emmanuel Dennis left and Keinan Davis has come in who I think is going to be a fantastic addition.

“I do think he will get it right, I do think they’ve got enough quality to certainly be in the mix for the play-offs, the top-two may be a bit of a stretch but I would certainly like to see Watford stick with him and give him a chance to really mould a team in his style.”

The Verdict

When you consider that Watford’s owners have a tendency of making rash decisions regarding managers, Edwards knows that the only way to prevent the possibility of pressure is to guide his side to some positive results.

The Hornets have shown already this season that they are tough to beat and will now be working on turning draws into victories.

Currently able to turn to the likes of Ismaila Sarr, Joao Pedro and Davis for inspiration, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if Watford embark on a winning run at this level in the not-too-distant future.

A triumph over Stoke could provide them with momentum they need to push on between now and the start of the World Cup.