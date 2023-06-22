Pundit Jobi McAnuff believes Wrexham and Notts County will both challenge for promotion in League Two next season.

The pair were promoted from the National League last season, with the Red Dragons winning the fifth tier title with 111 points and the Magpies finishing second despite accumulating a remarkable 107 points.

Notts were eventually promoted through the play-offs after beating Chesterfield on penalties in the final at Wembley and expectations are high for both teams ahead of their fourth tier return.

Although they are yet to bring in any new additions, Wrexham are likely to target some ambitious signings this summer under the ownership of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, while former Premier League goalkeeper Ben Foster has signed a new one-year deal at the club.

Notts have already been active in the market with the stand-out signing of striker David McGoldrick, who was Derby County's top scorer in League One last season with 25 goals.

Luke Williams has also recruited Jodi Jones from Oxford United on a permanent basis, Will Randall from Sutton United and former Arsenal midfielder Dan Crowley from Morecambe.

Wrexham will host newly-relegated Milton Keynes Dons at the Racecourse Ground on the opening day of the season, while Notts will start their campaign with a trip to face Sutton United at the VBS Community Stadium.

What did Jobi McAnuff say?

When asked who he believes are the teams to watch in League Two next season, McAnuff revealed that he expects both the Red Dragons and the Magpies to compete for promotion.

"I think it's all about those promoted teams, Wrexham and Notts County for sure with the backing that they've got, the fan base and the resources, particularly at that level, can be really, really important," McAnuff told Sky Sports.

"David McGoldrick going into Notts County is a real statement signing for them off the back of 25 goals last year, I'm sure Derby would have loved to have kept him and I'm sure he's had interest from even higher up given what he did last season, so that's a fantastic signing for them and I certainly feel that they'll be there or thereabouts between now and the end of the season."

How will Wrexham and Notts County do in League Two next season?

It is difficult to disagree with McAnuff on this one.

Wrexham will undoubtedly bring in some impressive recruits over the coming months to add to an already strong squad, while Notts have done some outstanding business so far.

It is a coup for the Magpies to convince one of the best strikers in League One last season in McGoldrick to drop down a division and he will form a potentially prolific partnership with Macauley Langstaff, while Jones, Randall and Crowley are all good additions and there is likely to be more to come.

Both will need time to adapt to the level and they will face competition from the likes of Stockport County, Gillingham and Bradford City among others, but as McAnuff says, it would be no surprise to see the Red Dragons and the Magpies push for back-to-back promotions.