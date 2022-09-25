Jobi McAnuff gives Shota Arveladze verdict after Hull City’s poor start to the season

Despite Shota Arveladze having a poor season with his Hull City side last year, following Acun Ilicali’s takeover of the club earlier in the year, the new owner has so far kept the manager on board.

Arveladze was well backed over the summer transfer window and Hull made a number of signings to try and add to the strength of the side in the hope that they could push up the table this season.

However, after ten games, Hull sit 20th in the table having lost half of their matches so far suggesting things are not on the up after all, with a return of 11 points from their ten league games so far.

Despite a 3-0 loss against Hull last weekend, Ilicali is sticking by the manager for now but Sky Sports pundit Jobi McAnuff says there is a lot to change as he told Sky Sports (via Hull Live): “There’s a lot of hard work needed, I know it’s going to be difficult. He’s alluded to the fact that there will be a lot going away and that’s something in terms of their recrutiemetn that you’ve got to have a look at. They’ve brought 16 new players in and a lot of them are from abroad, and I think that has had an impact.

“The lack of form, the lack of cohesiveness in that team which we can see, particularly defensively at the moment but they are all over the shop.

“He needs to get a system, he’s chopped and changed. He’s played a back three, he played a four [at Swansea] and neither seems to be working.

“There’s no intensity to their pressing, they’re really passive around the edge of the box so there’s s lot of hard work that needs to go into making them less easy to score against. That’s 18 goals in six games, you’re averaging three goals a game against and you’re not going to win any like that.

“If you were to ask me what does a Hull team look like, what do they do at the moment? Apart from Estupinan, they don’t score any goals, they can’t keep clean sheets, midfield – there’s nothing really there either.

“Again, for me, he’s got a lot of work to do to convince not just us sitting here, but a lot of those Hull City fans as well.”

Hull return to action after the September international with the visit of Luton Town to the KCOM Stadium on Friday night.

The Verdict:

As McAnuff says, there’s a number of issues at Hull at the moment which will no doubt make Shota Arveladze’s job even harder.

You do have to start to the question the manager given his recruitment may not have covered all bases and he doesn’t appear to be using the players he recruited well enough.

You can understand why the owner has chosen to stand by him for a while longer but there is plenty of work to be done at the MKM Stadium and in a short space of time if the manager wants to remain at the club.