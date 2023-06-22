Jobi McAnuff has highlighted who he is expecting to perform well in League One next season.

The 41-year-old was speaking following the reveal of the fixture list for next season.

Competition is set to be fierce in the battle for the top six places, with a number of big clubs in the third division.

The relegated trio of Reading, Blackpool and Wigan Athletic have joined the league with the ambition of going straight back up to the Championship at the first attempt.

Who has Jobi McAnuff tipped to compete for promotion from League One next season?

But McAnuff has pinpointed Bolton Wanderers as a potential threat in the race for automatic promotion in 2024.

The former winger believes that Ian Evatt’s side had a chance to gain their place back in the second tier last year, and has claimed that they can go one step further over the next 12 months.

“When you look at the division and you see the level of teams that are in that, you see the ones that went up last year, I think Bolton Wanderers are a team that missed out on the play-offs that I felt could have been their season last year,” said McAnuff, via Sky Sports.

“I think the fact that the likes of Ipswich have gone up, Sheffield Wednesday, two huge clubs.

“I do think there’s an opportunity there for some of those other teams that went quite well last year to make a good push.”

Bolton finished fifth in the third tier table last season, ultimately missing out on promotion with a 2-1 aggregate loss to Barnsely in the play-off semi-finals.

The Tykes themselves failed to win the final at Wembley Stadium, losing 1-0 due to a dramatic 123rd minute strike from Josh Windass to seal promotion for Sheffield Wednesday.

Can Bolton Wanderers gain promotion next season?

Evatt’s side were competitive last year in what was a tough League One season.

Plymouth Argyle earned the title with 101 points, highlighting what was needed to fight for automatic promotion.

It would be a surprise if that kind of points haul is needed again next year, but this could be what Bolton needs if they want to get back into the Championship.

Evatt’s side have improved year-on-year during their time back in League One so there is no reason to doubt their ability to go one step further over the next 12 months.