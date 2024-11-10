Sunderland have emerged as a surprise name at the top of the Championship table this season, and two of their young talents have been key to their success under Regis Le Bris so far.

French boss Le Bris was appointed in June on a three-year contract, and his plan of continuing Sunderland's faith in young players is paying off with the likes of Jobe Bellingham and Romaine Mundle emerging as vital players in his 4-3-3 system.

Midfielder Bellingham joined the Black Cats last summer from boyhood club Birmingham City, and plays well beyond his years at 19-years-old, with a start in every league game so far this term, while left-winger Mundle has popped up with some key goals against the likes of Burnley and Luton Town, and is establishing himself as one of the most dangers wide players in the league.

Bellingham is touted to follow in the footsteps of his brother, Jude, in becoming a top talent at the highest level, but for now it is Sunderland that get to benefit from his outstanding midfield ability, and with the help of Capology, Football League World has decided to take a look at his estimated weekly wage at the Stadium of Light, and how that compares to teammate Mundle.

It must be taken into consideration that the data provided by Capology are estimations and not official figures.

Jobe Bellingham's estimated Sunderland salary compared to Romaine Mundle

According to Capology's estimates, Bellingham earns £12,500 per week at Sunderland, which is a notable increase compared to Mundle, who earns a reported £5,000 per week.

The 19-year-old was earning an estimated £6,500 per week at the Stadium of Light last season, but signed a contract extension with the club this summer and seemingly saw his earnings nearly double due to his growing influence on the team.

He signed a deal until 2028, and so his £12,500 per week means he will earn an estimated £650,000 a year at the club, which equates to £2.6m across the next four years of his contract.

Mundle, meanwhile, despite being two years older, is reportedly on less than half of Bellingham's weekly earnings, but that may soon change if he continues to be a key man in Le Bris' side.

The 21-year-old signed a four-and-a-half year contract when he moved to Wearside in the January window, and so his £5,000 per week will see him earn an estimated £260,000 a year at the club, which would equate to £1.04m over the next four years of his deal, provided he is on the same earnings throughout that time.

Jobe Bellingham and Romaine Mundle's estimated earnings compared to their Sunderland teammates

Bellingham's estimated weekly earnings places him in the top five among his Sunderland teammates, but Bournemouth loanee centre-back Chris Mepham is the highest earner at the club, according to Capology, on £35,000 per week.

It is unclear how much of his wages the Black Cats are paying throughout his season-long loan spell, and he is followed by defensive partner Dan Ballard, on an estimated £25,000 per week, then Alan Browne and Salis Abdul Samed, each on £15,000 per week.

Sunderland's top earners, according to Capology Position Player Weekly wage 1. Chris Mepham* £35,000 2. Dan Ballard £25,000 3. Alan Browne & Salis Abdul Samed* £15,000 4. Jobe Bellingham & Patrick Roberts £12,500 5. Dennis Cirkin & Anthony Patterson £10,000 6. Nazari Rusyn & Ian Poveda £9,000 Loanees marked by *

Mundle is among some of the lowest earners at the club, according to Capology's estimates, as he earns the same amount as Jewison Bennette, Leo Fuhr Hjelde and Niall Huggins, and he will certainly feel as if he deserves to be on more than some squad players such as Blondy Nna Noukeu, Adil Aouchiche and Aji Alese.