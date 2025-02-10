A fresh update has emerged regarding the future of Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham, who has starred in the Championship for the Black Cats this season.

There is an expectation that the club will be forced to accept a 'huge' offer for the 19-year-old if they fail to win promotion to the Premier League, according to a report from Football Insider, with several top division clubs keen on acquiring his services.

Considering the form that the midfielder has been in, and the calibre of the clubs that are said to be interested in signing him, Sunderland may struggle to keep hold of Bellingham even if they do achieve promotion, but if they remain in the second tier for another season, it seems as though they will have already planned for life without him.

Jobe Bellingham's 2024/25 Championship stats (As Per Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 27 4 3

Bellingham has played a key role in midfield for the Black Cats as they have put themselves in an excellent position to compete for automatic promotion during the remainder of the campaign, with just five points separating them from Sheffield United in second place as things stand.

Jobe Bellingham attracting plenty of interest with Sunderland set to accept "huge" offer

There are several clubs currently keeping tabs on the potential availability of Bellingham, with scouts from the top divisions at home and abroad said to be monitoring the progress of the England under-21 international.

As per the report from Football Insider, London clubs Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur have sent scouts to watch Bellingham at a number of Sunderland games this season, with a view to making an offer during the upcoming summer transfer window.

At the same time, Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund also remain keen on signing the youngster, with their initial interest having been revealed back in November, in what could be a similar career path to older brother Jude.

Manchester United were linked with a move for Bellingham during the January transfer window last month, and despite the fact they are struggling in the Premier League, it would be no surprise if they reignited their interest in the summer, especially after they lived to regret missing out on the more senior Bellingham brother back in 2020 prior to him joining Dortmund.

There will likely be plenty more clubs that register an interest in Jobe before the end of the season, so Sunderland could be set for a significant payday if they follow through with their supposed plan to sell him.

Sunderland will be desperate for promotion this season in order to have best chance of keeping Jobe Bellingham

Sunderland will be desperate to make the most of the quality they have in their current squad between now and the end of the season, with promotion to the Premier League being their clear aim.

Not only would promotion back to the Premier League be a huge moment for the whole of Sunderland considering the journey they have been on in the last decade, but it would also mean that the club could place higher price tags on the likes of Bellingham, Chris Rigg and Tommy Watson, who also attracted interest from the top flight in January.

Sunderland plan to sell Bellingham if they fail to win promotion this season, and while they will likely receive big offers for him even if they do go up, the club would be in a much stronger position to negotiate, so it will be interesting to see how things play out between now and the summer.