Amid uncertainty around the next Sunderland manager, Jobe Bellingham will likely be keeping an eye on who the next man in charge will be, given his consistent run of games so far this season.

The Black Cats started the season in fine form and looked like outsiders for promotion following a successful transfer window and a good run of results to start the season.

However, as the season grew on, their form began to deteriorate, leading to the recent sacking of Tony Mowbray, and the Sunderland board have been in search of a new manager to get their season back on track.

Sunderland currently sit 6th in the Championship, but considering that Norwich City, who are 13th, are just three points behind, there's no room for complacency coming into a busy period of the season.

With a lot of games coming up, there could be a need for rotation in the squad, and with a new manager coming into the squad, some players may be worried about their future in the starting XI.

Bellingham could be worried about the next Sunderland manager

At just 17-year-old, Bellingham has started in all 19 league games he's featured in this season, and although this is an incredible achievement at his age, it could have him worried given the uncertainty around the next Sunderland manager.

Under Mowbray, Bellingham was a guaranteed starter, starting every game under the former manager since the 17-year-old joined the club in the summer from Birmingham City.

But at such a young age, the next man to take over the role of manager may take more caution in the development of Bellingham, meaning his continual run of starts could be in danger.

Using Barcelona's Pedri as an example, the Spanish international played a whopping 73 times for club and country during the 2020/21 season, at just 19-years-old, but has struggled to find a run of games in recent season due to an ongoing hamstring injury, which has hampered his development.

Bellingham is an exciting talent, but with a lot of speculation regarding the next manager, he'll likely be keeping an eye on the odds over the next week or so.

Will Still and Paul Heckingbottom considered for the Sunderland role

There's been rumours aplenty regarding the next Sunderland manager, and given the importance of the role, there will be much deliberation from the board as to who the next boss will be.

Caretaker manager Mike Dodds is doing well so far, with a 2-1 win over fellow play-off challengers West Brom giving him a decent chance of keeping the role.

The club are also considering a move for high-flying Reims boss Will Still, who despite being English, would be taking his first managerial role in the country, so it would be interesting to see how he gets on, given his recent success with the French club.

Another man being strongly linked with the move is former Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom. The 46-year-old had a torrid season with United up until the point of his departure, but his success with the Blades in the Championship last season would fill fans with confidence,