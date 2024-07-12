Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham is set to stay at the Stadium of Light, despite lingering interest from clubs in the top-flight, including Tottenham.

That is according to TEAMtalk, who revealed this significant update on Wednesday afternoon, in what is the latest twist in one of the Championship's biggest transfer sagas of the summer window.

Still just 18, Jobe validated the understandable excitement surrounding him carrying the surname he no longer bares on his back last season, as he blossomed into one of Sunderland's - and indeed the Championship's - brightest stars.

Jobe Bellingham 23/24 Championship stats, per FotMob Appearances Goals Assists Avg. match rating 45 7 1 6.9/10

So what are the latest lines coming out of the Jobe saga? Football League World takes a look.

Jobe deals Spurs and Crystal Palace blow

TEAMtalk journalist Fraser Gillan revealed on Wednesday that the former Birmingham City midfielder has rejected the chance to sign with Ange Postecoglou's Spurs and other sides, in favour of indicating he wants to stay at the Stadium of Light.

Gillan reported that sources confirmed to him that Spurs and Crystal Palace are 'very keen' on signing the England youth international, but have now been dealt a blow in their pursuit of him.

The Northern Echo reported last week that Sunderland had turned down a bid from fellow Premier League side Brentford, with the Championship side reportedly only considering offers in excess of £20m for the versatile midfielder.

That same previously referenced TEAMtalk also states that Manchester United and Real Madrid are continuing to track his progress, and possibly his availability, from afar.

Bellingham's contract situation at Sunderland

An impressive campaign has once again turned the heads of some top clubs in world football, but with the teenager having signed a long-term contract with the Black Cats last summer, Sunderland appear in no rush to cash in on their young starlet.

Although the length of Bellingham's Sunderland contract is yet to be ever officially revealed, reports prior to completing his reported £3m move from Birmingham last summer suggested that Jobe could sign a contract with the Black Cats until 2027.

If that is indeed the case, - which it appears to be - then Sunderland will sit down at the negotiation table holding a very strong hand of cards, and can thus demand any realistic fee they so wish.

The very nature of signing Jobe to a long-term deal shows the club feel confident that he will stay committed to the cause, and will give the Championship side enough time to develop him to a point in which he can net them a sizeable return on their investment.

Jobe expected to stay at Sunderland

Announcing via his X account on Monday afternoon, prominent journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed that it is Jobe's plan to stay with Sunderland for at least the 2024/25 season.

Romano stated that despite Crystal Palace pushing hard to sign Jobe for a number of weeks, the teenager has instead decided to trust the vision laid out in front of him by Sunderland's top brass, and indeed new boss Regis Le Bris.

The aforementioned TEAMtalk report suggests that there is belief among Bellingham's camp that bigger offers will arrive in the near future, should he continue to progress in the second tier.

As such, it appears as if the youngster is valuing the guarantee of regular minutes in the EFL with Sunderland next season, over potentially facing a battle to win the game time required in the Premier League in order to continue his development.

This will come as a great relief to Black Cats supporters, and will no doubt have made Le Bris very content with his decision to come to Wearside too, as the Jobe factor will undoubtedly have been a sizeable draw for the French manager.

It looks to have the feeling of a win-win for Sunderland, as Bellingham staying will instantly boost their chances of a successful season, and should he at the very least replicate his form from last year, then it will only serve to increase the fee they could expect to receive in 2025.