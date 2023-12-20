Sunderland invested in young players during the summer and it was certainly a gamble to do so.

Some of these youngsters hadn't plied their trade in England before - but the Black Cats' board had enough faith in these players to bring them to the Stadium of Light.

Many of these summer additions will go on to thrive in the first team before being sold in the future, including former Birmingham City man Jobe Bellingham who did have Championship experience under his belt before his move to the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Nazariy Rusyn Zorya Lugansk Permanent Jenson Seelt PSV Permanent Jobe Bellingham Birmingham City Permanent Eliezer Mayenda FC Sochaux Permanent Luis Semedo Benfica B Permanent Nectarios Triantis Central Coast Permanent Bradley Dack Blackburn Rovers Permanent Timothee Pembele PSG Permanent Adil Aouchiche FC Lorient Permanent Nathan Bishop Man United Permanent Mason Burstow Chelsea Loan

Signing a long-term deal following his arrival on Wearside, the Black Cats will be in a position to demand a high fee for the England youth international, who has been a regular starter this term.

Registering four goals in 21 league appearances, he has adapted well to life at his current club and has done reasonably well considering his age.

With this in mind, it's no surprise that he has attracted interest and we take a look at the latest transfer headlines involving the 18-year-old.

Chelsea take an interest in Jobe Bellingham

Premier League outfit Chelsea have joined the race to recruit Bellingham, according to TEAMtalk.

The Blues' owner hasn't been afraid to spend since succeeding Roman Abramovich at Stamford Bridge - and he may be willing to set aside the money needed to lure the midfielder to the English capital.

Already investing in Cole Palmer during the summer window, Todd Boehly clearly has one eye on the future, but Bellingham is probably unlikely to be a first-team asset straight away like Palmer was.

Without guaranteeing Jobe game time, they may not be able to get this deal over the line.

Real Madrid continuing to monitor Jobe Bellingham

TEAMtalk and Sport have also claimed that Real Madrid are continuing to keep tabs on Jobe at this point.

This doesn't come as a massive surprise with older sibling Jude currently thriving in the Spanish capital.

Madrid may fancy their chances of getting a deal over the line ahead of others because they have Jude there, but it remains to be seen whether they are willing to match the amount that the Black Cats will demand for him.

The Wearside outfit are in a strong negotiating position because he only signed a long-term contract back in the summer.

Real Madrid's concern regarding Jobe Bellingham

The Spanish side are concerned that they may find it difficult to sign Bellingham in the future if he signs for an English top-tier giant, according to Sport.

A number of English teams have reportedly taken an interest in him, with Chelsea's interest being revealed above and Tottenham Hotspur also thought to be keeping an eye on him.

A move to London could be appealing for Bellingham - but he will surely want to start most weeks like he is at the Stadium of Light.