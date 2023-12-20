Sunderland invested in young players during the summer and it was certainly a gamble to do so.
Some of these youngsters hadn't plied their trade in England before - but the Black Cats' board had enough faith in these players to bring them to the Stadium of Light.
Many of these summer additions will go on to thrive in the first team before being sold in the future, including former Birmingham City man Jobe Bellingham who did have Championship experience under his belt before his move to the Stadium of Light.
|
Sunderland - 2023/24 Signings
|
Player Name
|
Signed From
|
Loan/Permanent
|
Nazariy Rusyn
|
Zorya Lugansk
|
Permanent
|
Jenson Seelt
|
PSV
|
Permanent
|
Jobe Bellingham
|
Birmingham City
|
Permanent
|
Eliezer Mayenda
|
FC Sochaux
|
Permanent
|
Luis Semedo
|
Benfica B
|
Permanent
|
Nectarios Triantis
|
Central Coast
|
Permanent
|
Bradley Dack
|
Blackburn Rovers
|
Permanent
|
Timothee Pembele
|
PSG
|
Permanent
|
Adil Aouchiche
|
FC Lorient
|
Permanent
|
Nathan Bishop
|
Man United
|
Permanent
|
Mason Burstow
|
Chelsea
|
Loan
Signing a long-term deal following his arrival on Wearside, the Black Cats will be in a position to demand a high fee for the England youth international, who has been a regular starter this term.
Registering four goals in 21 league appearances, he has adapted well to life at his current club and has done reasonably well considering his age.
With this in mind, it's no surprise that he has attracted interest and we take a look at the latest transfer headlines involving the 18-year-old.
Chelsea take an interest in Jobe Bellingham
Premier League outfit Chelsea have joined the race to recruit Bellingham, according to TEAMtalk.
The Blues' owner hasn't been afraid to spend since succeeding Roman Abramovich at Stamford Bridge - and he may be willing to set aside the money needed to lure the midfielder to the English capital.
Already investing in Cole Palmer during the summer window, Todd Boehly clearly has one eye on the future, but Bellingham is probably unlikely to be a first-team asset straight away like Palmer was.
Without guaranteeing Jobe game time, they may not be able to get this deal over the line.
Real Madrid continuing to monitor Jobe Bellingham
TEAMtalk and Sport have also claimed that Real Madrid are continuing to keep tabs on Jobe at this point.
This doesn't come as a massive surprise with older sibling Jude currently thriving in the Spanish capital.
Kyril Louis-Dreyfus reacts as Sunderland appoint Mick BealeMichael Beale has been named as the new head coach of Sunderland AFC
Madrid may fancy their chances of getting a deal over the line ahead of others because they have Jude there, but it remains to be seen whether they are willing to match the amount that the Black Cats will demand for him.
The Wearside outfit are in a strong negotiating position because he only signed a long-term contract back in the summer.
Real Madrid's concern regarding Jobe Bellingham
The Spanish side are concerned that they may find it difficult to sign Bellingham in the future if he signs for an English top-tier giant, according to Sport.
A number of English teams have reportedly taken an interest in him, with Chelsea's interest being revealed above and Tottenham Hotspur also thought to be keeping an eye on him.
A move to London could be appealing for Bellingham - but he will surely want to start most weeks like he is at the Stadium of Light.