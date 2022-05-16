Jobe Bellingham to Liverpool: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

Liverpool could be Birmingham City youngster Jobe Bellingham’s new destination this summer according to The Mirror.

The 16-year-old made three senior appearances for the Blues this season and was named in the matchday squad ten times in the Championship under Lee Bowyer.

Jobe Bellingham is the younger brother of England international and Borussia Dortmund, ace, Jude, who departed St Andrew’s in the summer of 2020.

What do we know so far?

Newcastle United and Manchester City are providing competition for Bellingham’s services, which could accelerate the transfer from the Reds’ point of view, knowing that there is a chance that they miss out on the prospect.

Due to their financial situation, similarly to with Jude Bellingham, the Blues would certainly be helped financially, particularly off the pitch, by a hefty transfer fee after conducting some ill-advised business in the transfer market in the last few seasons.

Liverpool have been very smart in their recruitment in recent years, and there is likely to be a genuine belief that Bellingham could contribute in the first team long term, if they do pick him up this summer.

Is it likely to happen?

Liverpool are not the sort of club to stockpile talent as we have seen with other ‘big six’ clubs in recent years.

However, they are happy to stick their neck out on younger players like Harvey Elliott, Joe Gomez and Fabio Carvalho for example.

Without having as large a loan army as some other teams towards the top of the English top-flight, Bellingham would be signed, if at all, with a view to becoming a valued member of the first team.

Due to the competition from other clubs with financial muscle, it feels more likely the Reds will bring Bellingham in this summer than not, rather than risking losing out on him to a direct rival.