Sunderland ace Jobe Bellingham took to Instagram to share his delight after the Black Cats defeated local rivals Middlesbrough 3-2 at the Riverside Stadium on Monday night.

The result means that Regis Le Bris' men have done the double over Michael Carrick's side this term, following September's 1-0 triumph at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats are now just three points behind the automatic promotion spots, and five points shy of league leaders Leeds United, who hammered Cardiff City 7-0 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Teessiders now reside outside the play-off spots, but are only behind sixth place West Bromwich Albion on goal difference, ahead of next Wednesday's trip to automatic promotion challengers Sheffield United.

Boro took an early lead on Monday night, when Delano Burgzorg neatly tucked his effort into the bottom corner past a helpless Anthony Patterson after just 11 minutes.

Dan Neil's deflected shot ensured that the sides went in level at half-time, before a composed Wilson Isidor goal established a 2-1 lead for the Black Cats.

Boro's Hayden Hackney then ensured the score was levelled once more just shy of the hour mark, but Le Bris' men won 3-2, thanks to Ryan Giles' unfortunate own goal, which arrived late on.

Bellingham reacts to Sunderland's triumph over rivals Middlesbrough

Following the Black Cats' triumph over rivals Boro, the 19-year-old wrote on Instagram: "Huge win tonight and another great shift from all the boys in a tough game, where we were up against it at times.

"So proud to be part of this team and represent this club on my 100th professional appearance."

The fact that Bellingham has already made 100 senior appearances despite still being a teenager is testament to his quality, while such an occasion coinciding with a triumph over one of the Black Cats' rivals will have made his night extra special.

Monday night marked the midfielder's 74th outing in Sunderland colours, after he made 26 appearances for his first club, Birmingham City, after rising through the academy ranks with Blues.

Black Cats will be delighted they retained Bellingham during the January transfer window

The starlet's post makes it evident that he is loving life at the Stadium of Light, and his return of four goals and three assists in the Championship this season has clearly helped Le Bris and co maintain a serious bid for the automatic promotion spots.

But during the transfer window, it was reported that Premier League giants Manchester United were eyeing a move for his services, as they look to get back on track under the stewardship of new boss Ruben Amorim.

The Red Devils did not make a concrete bid for Bellingham at any point during the window, but the Black Cats will still be glad to have retained such a talented player.

Jobe Bellingham 2024/25 Championship stats Appearances 27 Starts 27 Pass accuracy % 85.5 Chances created 37 Assists 3 Goals 4

The North East outfit are vying to return to the Premier League for the first time since suffering relegation from the top-flight back in 2017, and their chances of achieving such lofty ambitions are much greater with the 19-year-old in their team than without him.

Bellingham can be a match winner at times, as demonstrated in December, when his goal sealed a 2-1 win for the Black Cats against play-off chasers Norwich City.