Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham says he is committed to helping the club improve next season amid speculation over his future.

Bellingham has made a big impact since joining from Birmingham City in the summer for a fee of just £1.5 million, and his performances were one of the main positives in an incredibly disappointing season for the Black Cats that saw them finish 16th in the table.

The 18-year-old scored seven goals and provided one assist in 47 appearances in all competitions this season, and his displays have not gone unnoticed, with Newcastle United, Chelsea and Real Madrid all being credited with an interest in recent months.

Borussia Dortmund became the latest club to be linked with Bellingham this week, with Football lnsider claiming that he has emerged on the radar of the German giants.

The Black Cats reportedly need to make a "major" sale this summer after a £9 million operating loss last season, and they "will demand a total fee of up to £12 million" for Bellingham, who is under contract at the club until the summer of 2027.

Sunderland are still searching for a new manager following the sacking of Michael Beale in February, and a host of names have been linked with the role, including Alex Neil, Marek Papszun, Paul Heckingbottom, Steve Cooper, Will Still, Roy Keane, Ole Gunnar Solksjaer, Scott Parker, Danny Rohl, Jermain Defoe, Rene Maric, Bo Svensson and Liam Rosenior.

It will be a busy summer for whoever takes over at the Stadium of Light, and Bellingham is one of a number of key players the Black Cats could be vulnerable to losing over the coming months.

Jobe Bellingham issues passionate Sunderland message

Bellingham may be attracting attention from elsewhere, but it seems his focus remains firmly on Sunderland, and he revealed that he is determined to help put things right at the club after an underwhelming season.

"So many people told me coming up here what to expect, but you never really understand until you come here," Bellingham told the club's official YouTube channel.

"I was kind of wide-eyed and I thought 'this is amazing' about various things, the supporters, the players that we had here and the ambition.

"I'd say it's definitely lived up to all of that, it lived up to it probably in the first few games to be honest.

"I think coming to the end of the season, because I'm part of the club, I feel more driven now, and there are things we need to put right and try and improve."

Bellingham's list of suitors is growing, and Sunderland supporters will be concerned about the prospect of his departure this summer, but they will certainly be encouraged by his comments.

The midfielder enjoyed an excellent debut season at the Stadium of Light, but he is one of a number of players that could depart this summer, with the likes of Anthony Patterson, Dan Ballard and Jack Clarke also expected to be the subject of interest from elsewhere.

Dortmund have the financial resources to meet Sunderland's valuation of Bellingham, and after his older brother Jude spent three years at the club prior to his move to Real Madrid last summer, he could be tempted to follow in his footsteps.

However, it is clear that Bellingham remains fully committed to the Black Cats, and he may decide that another year on Wearside would be beneficial for his development.