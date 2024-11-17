Given Sunderland AFC's formidable start to the season, the club's focus in the January transfer window will be very much on retaining talent, rather than acquiring it.

Unsurprisingly, several of the Black Cats' talent-laden side have garnered attention from clubs across Europe since the start of the season, due to their high level of performance.

While the club will face a fight to hold on to their prized assets, their promotion ambitions will hold them in a strong position to fend off any suitors.

Here, we analyse what the perfect January window would look like, with three players the club must keep hold of.

Jobe Bellingham remains at the Stadium of Light

Arguably Sunderland's most improved player this season, Jobe Bellingham has taken his game to another level under Regis Le Bris.

Before the campaign had even begun, the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Crystal Palace and Brentford were all reported to be interested in the teenager. However, the midfielder opted to extend his contract at the club until 2028.

Supporters' views on the 19-year-old were varied last season, with some believing his name was elevating the hype around his potential. Nevertheless, he has silenced his critics with some standout performances this term.

To say that Jobe is moulding into the same ilk of player as his brother would be a compliment, but his stature, strength and technical ability are reminiscent of his Ballon d'Or-nominated older sibling.

Due to his performances this campaign, Bellingham has attracted interest from across Europe, with Borussia Dortmund reportedly stepping up their pursuit of the midfielder, as per The Sun.

While following in his brother's footsteps will be a tempting proposition come January, Sunderland will know that their hope of promotion rests on retaining the teenager.

January transfer window may trigger Chris Rigg bidding war

Sunderland's teenage sensation, Chris Rigg, has been one of the stories of the Championship season so far.

Having been a squad player last season, the 17-year-old has developed at a rapid pace, with the midfielder producing some match-winning displays for the Wearsiders.

Because of Rigg's mature performances, the academy product has been one of the most talked about prospects in English football. It feels as if every new week brings about fresh interest in the teenager.

Manchester United hold a long-term interest in Rigg, while the likes of Real Madrid and Dortmund have been credited with sending scouts to watch the youngster.

January will likely be a testing month for the Black Cats and once one club bids for the 17-year-old, then it could trigger a bidding war for his services.

Like Bellingham, the midfielder signed a new deal at the Stadium of Light during the summer, which will last until the summer of 2027 - this was his first professional contract.

Sunderland will be hopeful they can keep Rigg past January, as the teenager will provide an integral part of the Wearsiders' promotion push.

Fend off the Dennis Cirkin transfer interest that is surely coming

Perhaps Sunderland's star performer of the season so far, Dennis Cirkin has thrilled fans with his complete performances for the Black Cats.

Sunderland supporters have always been aware of the left-back's talent, but the 22-year-old has endured a stop-start stint on Wearside due to injury.

This season has been a different story, with Cirkin enjoying an injury-free start to the season.

Le Bris has been demanding of the left-back, who is required to bomb on whenever possible, but he has done so with ease while showing defensive resilience.

Against Coventry City, Cirkin embarked on an imperious run through the Sky Blues half before unleashing a rocket past Brad Collins for his second goal of the season.

Inevitably, the left-back has attracted interest following his first-class performances, with Leeds United reportedly interested in his services, according to The Sunday Mirror. However, the Black Cats would be foolish to entertain an offer from a Championship rival.

Of course, if a Premier League club came knocking, then it would be harder for the Black Cats to resist, but it would take some bid to prize Cirkin away from Wearside.

Jobe Bellingham, Chris Rigg and Dennis Cirkin's 2024/25 Championship statistics - per SofaScore Statistics Jobe Bellingham Chris Rigg Dennis Cirkin Appearances 13 14 15 Goals 2 3 2 Assists 1 0 1 Team of the week 3 0 1 Touches 51.4 37.2 62.6 Accurate passes per game 30.3 (87%) 20.1 (81%) 26.2 (76%) Total duels won 6.2 (52%) 3.9 (44%) 7.6 (56%)

The January transfer window will prove a trying test for Sunderland's hierarchy, with a host of their players being pursued by top clubs.

Bellingham, Rigg and Cirkin are all likely to be targeted, but it would not be surprising if bids came in for the likes of Anthony Patterson and Trai Hume too.

The best thing the Black Cats can do is focus on performances on the pitch, and avoid any distractions that the January window may bring.