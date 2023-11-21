Highlights Jobe Bellingham's move to Sunderland has already been justified as he has become a key player, starting all 16 of their Championship matches so far and scoring three goals with one assist.

Having made a bit of a breakthrough at Birmingham City last season, it was somewhat surprising to see Jobe Bellingham make the move to Sunderland this summer.

Although Sunderland finished in the play-offs last season, and Birmingham City in 17th, it felt like somewhat of a sidewards step in the grand scheme of things.

However, Bellingham's move to the North East has already been justified.

Whereas he was a bit part player under John Eustace last season at St Andrews, under Tony Mowbray at Sunderland, Bellingham has been a key player, starting all 16 of their Championship matches so far.

In those matches, he has not looked out of place at all, and has also scored three goals and registered one assist.

Spurs interested in Jobe Bellingham

The 18-year-old's performances have not gone unnoticed, either, with Premier League transfer interest having emerged just months into his Sunderland career.

As per Football Insider, Tottenham Hotspur are currently keeping close tabs on Bellingham.

Indeed, Spurs are said to have regularly sent scouts to watch the player so far this season, having initially come onto their radar earlier this year.

Spurs have an eye for EFL talent

Of course, were Bellingham to sign for Spurs, it would not be the first time that the Premier League club have looked towards the Championship when signing young talent.

Indeed, when you look back in recent seasons, there are countless examples.

Last summer, for example, after a brilliant season in the Championship, Spurs snapped up Djed Spence from Nottingham Forest, whilst this summer, the club elected to sign young central defender Ashley Phillips from Blackburn Rovers.

Joe Rodon is another name Spurs picked up from the Championship when he joined from Swansea back in 2020, whilst Jack Clarke's addition from Leeds United the season prior would also fall under this category.

Jobe Bellignham's career in numbers so far, according to Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Birmingham City 26 - - Sunderland 17 3 1 Stats correct as of 20/11/2023

Whilst it is far too early to cast judgement on Ashley Phillips' move as it was only this summer, what you would say is that none of the other deals have worked out thus far.

Jack Clarke, for example, went on to play just four senior matches for Tottenham before eventually departing for Sunderland on loan initially, and then permanently.

We saw last season, and this, that Clarke is a menace at Championship level and extremely talented, so why was he not given more opportunities at Spurs?

The same can be said of Djed Spence. Since his arrival at the club last summer, he played just six times before being loaned out to Rennes, and now Leeds back in the Championship. Long term the deal could still be a success, of course, but it has not been a great start.

Joe Rodon is the biggest success of the above names with a whopping 24 appearances to his name, but he too has now departed the club on loan once again.

The one condition Bellingham must insist on amid Spurs interest

Considering the above, Jobe Bellingham should be very sceptical of a move to Tottenham Hotspur.

Whilst they clearly have an eye for spotting talent in the EFL, in recent seasons, their way of handling it once signed has been very poor to say the least.

Bellingham, therefore, should only make the move to North London if they can guarantee him a place in their squad, and regular game time.

It really would be frustrating for the player to sign for a club like Spurs, find there is no game time there, and then be shipped out on loan abroad or to the Championship when he would have made the move thinking he had achieved what he needed to at that level.

Indeed, if regular game time is not something Spurs can promise, and a loan back to the EFL looks likely, like all of the above names, Bellingham would be better off staying put at Sunderland for now, until he is more established and regular minutes in the Premier League cannot be refused.