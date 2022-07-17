Jobe Bellingham shares message with Birmingham City supporters after reaching contract agreement

Jobe Bellingham has taken to Twitter to share a message with Birmingham City’s supporters after reaching an agreement with the club over a professional deal.

As confirmed by Birmingham’s official website yesterday, Bellingham has accepted the club’s offer of a contract and this particular deal will officially be finalised when he turns 17 on September 23rd.

The attacking midfielder has also signed a scholarship which will allow him to continue to make progress in terms of his development.

Bellingham made his first senior appearance for Birmingham earlier this year during the club’s FA Cup clash with Plymouth Argyle.

Following this breakthrough, the 16-year-old featured on two occasions for the club in the Championship during the second half of the 2021/22 campaign.

Bellingham will now be hoping to follow in the footsteps of his brother Jude who featured regularly for the Blues during his time at St Andrew’s.

With Birmingham set to take on Luton Town on July 30th, it will be interesting to see whether the attacking midfielder is included in the club’s match-day squad for this fixture.

After the Blues announced his deal, Bellingham admitted on Twitter that he can’t wait for the new season to begin.

The attacking midfielder posted: “Honoured and extremely excited for this opportunity at my club @BCFC.

“Can’t wait for the season to begin.”

The Verdict

When you consider that the teenager was being touted as a potential target for Liverpool, Manchester City and Newcastle United, Birmingham will be delighted that they have been able to convince him to extend his stay at the club.

Bellingham will now be determined to make a positive impression in the Championship for the Blues later this year.

Providing that the attacking midfielder does go on to play week-in, week-out for Birmingham, he could improve significantly as a player under the guidance of head coach John Eustace.

Drafted in as a replacement for Lee Bowyer, Eustace could boost the Blues’ chances of achieving a relative amount of success in the second-tier by adding some more fresh faces to his squad between now and the end of the transfer window.