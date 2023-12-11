Highlights Sunderland players were shocked by the news of Tony Mowbray's departure, but they quickly refocused on upcoming games.

Jobe Bellingham praised Mowbray for his impact on the players, describing him as a good person who wanted to see them improve.

The search for Mowbray's successor is ongoing, with caretaker boss Mike Dodds leading the team in the interim.

Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham admitted that the players were ‘shocked’ when it was announced that Tony Mowbray had left the club last week.

Sunderland sack Tony Mowbray

Mowbray was named as Alex Neil’s successor in August last year, and he did a brilliant job for the remainder of that campaign, as the Black Cats finished in the play-off places, having played attractive, attacking football.

There was an expectation for the side to go again this time around, and Sunderland were ninth when Mowbray was dismissed last week, only three points from the play-offs, although they’ve since pushed back into the top six with the weekend win over West Brom.

Nevertheless, few saw Mowbray’s departure coming, and observers felt it was harsh considering the work he had done at the Stadium of Light.

Jobe Bellingham discusses Mowbray’s sacking

And, speaking to Sky Sports, Bellingham has admitted the group didn’t see it coming, as he paid tribute to Mowbray for how he developed him as a player over the past few months since his arrival from Birmingham.

“We were quite shocked. But we tried to react as fast as possible and refocus on the games coming up. He'll be a big miss as a person around the place. We loved playing under him and the fans loved him, too.

“He was such a good person, and he wanted to see all of us improve every day as players and people. He made me a more mature player in a short space of time. He took away pressure on match days for us, and it was such a good feeling.

“You just feel like you're going out there and expressing yourself. I'm really grateful I got to work with him.”

Sunderland continue managerial search

Mike Dodds was named as the caretaker boss after Mowbray’s exit, with Bellingham knowing the coach well from his time at Blues previously.

So, he gave the player a key role against Albion on Saturday, and he responded with a big display, with the Wearside outfit running out 2-1 winners.

That shows the players are committed behind Dodds, which will give the hierarchy a bit more time to search for Mowbray’s long-term successor.

A host of names have been linked with the vacancy over the past seven days, but it seems clear they are conducting a thorough process, and there was no manager lined up to replace Mowbray immediately.

As it stands, Dodds will be in the dugout for the huge clash against Leeds at home on Tuesday night, as the Black Cats look to keep their place in the top six.

It’s the start of a very busy few weeks for the side, as they face Bristol City and Coventry before Christmas, with three games in six days from Boxing Day, and it remains to be seen whether the new boss is in place by then.