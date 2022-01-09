Birmingham City midfielder Jobe Bellingham has taken to Instagram to send a message to the club’s fans after making his debut for the club in the FA Cup yesterday.

Bellingham was introduced as a substitute during the second-half of the club’s meeting with Plymouth Argyle.

The 16-year-old was unable to prevent his side from suffering a 1-0 defeat at the hands of their League One opponents.

Plymouth took advantage of George Friend’s dismissal as they booked their place in the fourth-round of the competition by scoring the only goal of the game in extra-time.

Ryan Law fired a superb effort from the edge of the box past goalkeeper Neil Etheridge in the 104th minute.

Birmingham will be determined to deliver a response to this particular defeat when they head to Deepdale to face Preston North End next weekend.

Reflecting on his first senior appearance for the Blues on Instagram, Bellingham admitted that it was a proud moment whilst he also thanked the club’s fans for the support that they illustrated throughout the game.

The midfielder posted: “Proud and grateful to have made my professional debut yesterday for my club @bcfc and to become the second youngest player to do so.

“Thank you to the bluenoses for your support throughout the game despite the frustrating result.”

1 of 25 Did Birmingham ever loan Che Adams to Sheffield United? Yes No

The Verdict

Having illustrated some signs of promise for Birmingham in this particular fixture, it will be intriguing to see whether Bellingham is handed another opportunity to showcase his talent this season.

The midfielder will be determined to follow in the footsteps of his brother Jude who featured regularly for the Blues during his stint at the club.

If he is unable to make any inroads on the club’s starting eleven, Bellingham will need to feature regularly at Under-23 level in order to further his development.

An exciting young player, the midfielder could potentially become a hit with the club’s supporters in the coming years if he opts to stay at St Andrew’s.