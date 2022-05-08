Jobe Bellingham sends Birmingham City message after landmark appearance

Birmingham City’s Jobe Bellingham revealed his delight after making his first league appearance at home in the defeat to Blackburn Rovers yesterday.

Home league debut at St. Andrews💙, thanks for your top support.🙌🏽 @BCFC pic.twitter.com/SrWlEwuHIt — Jobe Bellingham (@j_bellingham) May 8, 2022

The 16-year-old, who is the younger brother of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude, has been highly-rated for some time coming through the academy.

Of course, give his age, Lee Bowyer has been very patient with the player, with Bellingham having been on the fringes of the first-team at different points in the campaign, including making the odd appearance.

And, he was given his first taste of Championship football at St. Andrew’s on the final day, featuring in the final half hour against Rovers.

It was something he clearly enjoyed, with the teenager taking to Twitter to send a message to the fans.

“Home league debut at St. Andrews💙, thanks for your top support.”

The challenge for the youngster next season will be to push for more regular appearances, although it could be a summer of change at the club, with a potential takeover on the cards, along with doubts about Bowyer’s future.

The verdict

Perhaps the only positive for Blues this season has been the younger players who have come into the team, with many making the mark.

It shows that there is a lot of talent in the squad and Bellingham is one of the next group that will look to force their way into the XI more so next season.

Featuring against Blackburn was a big moment for the youngster and it clearly meant a lot to him and his family, so even though the result was poor, Bellingham’s outing offers a bit of hope for the future.

