Jobe Bellingham has issued a message to Sunderland supporters following the team’s 1-0 victory over Derby County on Tuesday night.

Eliezer Mayenda’s first half strike was enough to seal all three points for the Black Cats, moving them up to third in the Championship table.

Régis Le Bris’ side are now unbeaten in their last four league games, as they eye promotion back to the Premier League.

The Wearside outfit have been outside of the top flight since 2017, after a 10-year stint in the division prior to their relegation under David Moyes.

Bellingham message to Sunderland supporters

Bellingham has celebrated another away win for Sunderland with a post to social media.

The midfielder has highlighted the performance on the pitch, as well as the away support that travelled to Derbyshire for the midweek evening fixture.

“Another great away day, strong performance & fantastic support again!” wrote Bellingham, via Instagram.

The midfielder featured for all 90 minutes, making his 25th appearance of the Championship season.

He has established himself as a key part of Le Bris’ first team squad, and has contributed four goals and three assists.

If Sunderland are going to compete for promotion to the Premier League this year, then Bellingham’s performances remaining at a high level will be very important.

Sunderland league position

Championship standings 2024-25 (As of January 22nd) Team P GD Pts 1 Sheffield United 28 +22 58 2 Leeds United 27 +32 56 3 Sunderland 28 +18 54 4 Burnley 27 +22 53 5 Middlesbrough 28 +12 44 6 Blackburn Rovers 28 +5 42 *Sheffield United were deducted 2 points

Sunderland moved up to third in the Championship table on Tuesday night courtesy of Mayenda’s goal.

However, Burnley can leapfrog back ahead on Wednesday night with a win over Plymouth Argyle.

The Black Cats are four points behind leaders Sheffield United after 28 games played each, with the Blades also winning on Tuesday night.

Next up for Sunderland is a home clash against the Pilgrims on 25 January in a 3pm kick-off, where they will be looking to make it four wins from five.

Sunderland’s current form is encouraging for promotion push

The addition of Enzo Le Fee this January has added some competition for minutes in midfield at Sunderland for Bellingham, but both featured in Tuesday night’s win.

If the pair can strike up a strong partnership then that will be a big boost to their hopes of a top two finish this season.

Sunderland have done well to hold onto Bellingham amid the potential threat of a big money transfer away this January.

That could be another key moment in their campaign, as the 19-year-old has become a crucial part of Le Bris’ first team plans with his performances this year.