After an excellent start to the season with Sunderland, Jobe Bellingham is a name that will undoubtedly be bandied about as a target for big clubs this month.

The 19-year-old has been a mainstay in Regis Le Bris' Sunderland starting XI, and has really found form this season in what's been his second campaign at the Stadium of Light following a 2023 move from Birmingham City.

Jobe Bellingham's senior career Club Seasons Birmingham City 2021-2023 Sunderland 2023-

With his mercurial talent and his brother's exploits at Real Madrid, interested clubs will hope that he's capable of replicating Jude, and he's almost certain to attract transfer interest this month.

We may only be a couple of days into January, but there has been plenty of talk about Bellingham's future at Sunderland and with that in mind, here is all the latest news surrounding the Black Cats' rising star.

Arsenal linked with Jobe Bellingham

It's been reported that Arsenal want to sign Bellingham, with Mikel Arteta looking to strengthen his squad as they bid to win their first Premier League title since 2004 and the Gunners have sent scouts to the Stadium of Light to watch him in action.

Of course, Arsenal aren't alone in their interest, with European giants like Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund linked with a move for Bellingham by TBR Football last month, and Arteta's side will face stiff competition to get a deal over the line.

However, much to the delight of Sunderland supporters, TBR Football believe that Arsenal's attempts to sign Bellingham this month "could be in vain".

The youngster only put pen-to-paper on a new deal at Sunderland until 2028 in August, and with Le Bris' side currently in the mix for Premier League promotion, he may be tempted to stay put and reach the Premier League that way.

Sunderland Jobe Bellingham transfer stance emerges

It has been reported that Sunderland have no plans to cash in on Jobe Bellingham at this moment in time, a huge boost to their promotion hopes.

Of course, this doesn't necessarily mean he won't be sold this month, as if they receive an offer that is too good to turn down or Bellingham makes it clear he wants to leave, then their hand may be forced, but it's a strong stance, and it shows they mean business this month.

Given their position as one of the Championship's heavyweights this season, losing a player of Bellingham's ability would be catastrophic to their promotion hopes, and it's understandable why they don't want to sell him this month.

With the security of a long-term deal at the club, there's no need for Sunderland to sell, and their decision to tie Bellingham down to a long-term deal in the summer looks like it will pay off.

Regis Le Bris verdict emerges

Despite transfer interest in two of his key players in the form of Anthony Patterson and Bellingham, Sunderland boss Le Bris isn't stressed about the interest, and actually sees it as a positive.

Speaking to The Northern Echo, Le Bris said: "It [transfer interest] is an option when young players are playing such good football.

"Probably some of them can be targeted for huge, massive clubs. But at the same time for them they can understand the dynamic and where they are today is positive for their improvement.

"Beyond just their own career, it's what they can share with teammates. It's a human journey and they're enjoying it.

"It's good news that there's interest from other clubs, but at the same time they're really involved in our project.

"It's really difficult to create a shared project. It's good for the players in the squad now and very positive for the players who could be involved. But they have to know this is a non-negotiable rule to be connected with us."

While some Sunderland supporters will be fearing the worst with transfer interest in their best players, Le Bris' laidback stance will inevitably relax the Black Cats' faithful and reassure them that Bellingham won't depart this month.