Jobe Bellingham is enjoying an excellent first season at Sunderland Football Club.

The Black Cats signed the midfielder during the summer transfer window from Birmingham City in a deal that was said to be worth around £3 million.

It is easy to forget that Bellingham is only 18 given the speed at which he's settled into life at the Stadium of Light and the quality of many of his performances this term.

The teenager has played in all but one league game this season - grabbing six goals and an assist in the process.

Jobe Bellingham's 2023/24 Championship stats for Sunderland Total Matches played 36 Minutes per game 79 Goals 6 xG 5.67 Shots per game 1.3 Big chances missed 6 Assists 1 xA 2.90 Big chances created 2 Key passes 0.8 Passing accuracy per game 26.4 (86%) Average rating 6.97 As per Sofascore.com (As it stands on the 14th of March)

The midfielder has earned plaudits for his performances on the pitch, while he is also being admired by several sides, despite only just joining the Black Cats.

So, with that said, here at Football League World, we have looked at the latest news involving Jobe Bellingham…

Lazio monitoring Jobe Bellingham

It was reported by La Gazzetta Dello Sport, via Sport Witness back in February, that Serie A side Lazio had set their sights on signing Bellingham during the summer transfer window.

The report stated that Bellingham along with his teammate Jack Clarke are being watched ahead of a planned summer move.

Now, in a further update, according to Corriere Dello Sport, via Sport Witness, the Italian side is continuing to monitor Bellingham, but they are aware that a deal for the player may be more difficult to do than say one for Clarke.

Lazio face an uncertain time, as manager Maurizio Sarri has left the club this week after a 2-1 defeat to Udinese, and it remains to be seen how that could impact a potential summer pursuit.

Brian Deane warns Bellingham that Sunderland is the right place for him

Former Sunderland striker Brian Deane believes his former club is the perfect place for midfielder Jobe Bellingham to continue his development.

Lazio are one side looking at the midfielder, while there has also been interest from teams in the Premier League such as Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

But Deane thinks the 18-year-old should concentrate on becoming the Black Cats’ best player before thinking about the next move in his career.

Deane told Sunderland Nation: “I really think if I was advising Jobe, he’s at a big club and there are so many things he can learn at Sunderland – a huge club.

“There’s a lot of expectation when they go out at The Stadium of Light, and he has to become their biggest player and then, after that, then he’s ready for the next step.

“If he goes to a Premier League club [now], the problem he’ll have is that the Premier League is another level up. I know he’s a young kid, and there isn’t a rush with someone so young with such a bright future ahead. It’s more about making sure he’s ready.

“It’s easy to look at his brother Jude out in La Liga with Real Madrid, who is a leading light, but sometimes it’s better to play a more patient game, and Sunderland is the perfect place for his education.

“If he leaves Sunderland and goes to a Premier League club, he might end up getting farmed out on loan to a Championship club anyway.

“I think he’s at the perfect place at the moment to just learn his craft – just enjoy it because it will become very serious as soon as he does make the switch to the Premier League.”

Mike Dodds dismisses Bellingham claim

Last week, Sunderland interim manager Mike Dodds had to dismiss claims that Bellingham needed to be rested.

As mentioned, the 18-year-old has featured in all but one league game for Sunderland this season, and there have been suggestions that his performances have dipped in recent weeks and therefore needs a rest.

However, Dodds rejected those claims, stating that the player’s fitness stats and physical output prove that he doesn’t need to be rested.

Dodds said, via The Northern Echo: “The beauty of my position is we have access to so much data around distance covered, high-speed running and all of those types of things.

“If we felt that there was a huge drop-off in terms of what he gives us, then that's something we would have to focus on.

“But the one thing I would say about Jobe is he is always near the top when it comes to distance covered, high intensity running, all of those types of things. We're monitoring that all the time with all the players and if we see something where the physios or the sports science department flag up that someone is potentially fatiguing or flatlining, then you have that conversation.

“I really don't want to be that guy who talks about data too much, but the facts are that when he plays, he covers a huge amount of distance for us. The second half against Swansea in particular, the distance he covered in terms of his high-speed running were some of the best of the season - so he got stronger as that one went on.

“I understand it being a talking point and completely get it given that he's 18, but it's something we're monitoring and if the time comes when we have to make a decision, then we will.”