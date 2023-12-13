Highlights Bellingham's match-winning goal secured an important victory for Sunderland against Leeds United.

The 18-year-old has become a key player for the club, featuring in almost every league game this season.

Sunderland's recent wins against West Brom and Leeds show the team's resilience and potential, even under interim management.

Jobe Bellingham has issued a message to Sunderland supporters following his match-winning performance on Tuesday night.

A 78th-minute strike courtesy of the 18-year-old sealed all three points for the Black Cats in their crunch clash at the top of the table against Leeds United.

A 1-0 win has maintained the club’s position inside the play-off places as we approach the halfway stage of the term.

Bellingham has proven an important part of the Sunderland team this campaign, having featured in all but one of their games in the league.

The teenager signed for the Wearside outfit during the summer in a deal worth a reported £3 million.

Bellingham’s message to Sunderland supporters

Bellingham has posted a message to fans on social media in celebration of an important victory on Tuesday night.

The youngster highlighted the team's performance, as he thanked the home supporters for their backing at the Stadium of Light midweek.

“A fantastic group effort and a huge result which our fans thoroughly deserve,” wrote Bellingham, via Instagram.

“Another special night at home!”

Bellingham has made 20 league appearances for Sunderland so far this season, all of which have come as a start.

The youngster made 22 appearances in the Championship for Birmingham City before making the switch to Wearside in the summer.

Only five of those came as a start, showing how far the 18-year-old has come in the last 12 months.

Bellingham has contributed four goals and one assist for the Black Cats, who are aiming to earn another top six finish this year.

The club finished sixth last season under Tony Mowbray, who was sacked as manager at the start of this month following a poor run of results.

Sunderland league position

Mike Dodds is currently in charge on a temporary basis while Sunderland search or a new permanent head coach.

Dodds has overseen two wins from two, beating West Brom and Leeds since becoming the caretaker boss.

Will Still has emerged as a reported candidate to take over at the Stadium of Light on a permanent basis.

However, it remains to be seen if a deal can be agreed to appoint the Reims manager.

Dodds may yet still be in charge by this weekend, when Sunderland face a trip to Ashton Gate to take on Bristol City on 16 December.

Significance of Leeds United win

The two wins Sunderland have earned in the last week have been hugely impressive.

To beat West Brom and Leeds while playing under an interim manager is not easy, but the players have responded well to Mowbray’s dismissal.

Still would be a massively exciting appointment if they can get a deal over the line to appoint the 31-year-old.

Bellingham’s match-winner on Tuesday night is also a big reminder of just how special a talent the teenager is.