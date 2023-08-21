Highlights Sunderland's summer signing Jobe Bellingham is glad to hear that Tony Mowbray plans to move him back into midfield, despite his success as a makeshift number nine against Rotherham United.

Bellingham's brace as a striker was impressive, but he prefers playing in midfield and welcomes the switch.

Sunderland's comeback win over Rotherham has lifted them back up to mid-table in the Championship as they look to improve their attacking options with new signings.

Sunderland summer signing Jobe Bellingham has revealed he is glad to hear that Tony Mowbray plans to shift him back into midfield despite bagging a brace as a makeshift number nine against Rotherham United on Saturday.

With Ross Stewart injured and 20-year-old Luis Hemir still finding his feet at the Stadium of Light, Mowbray has once again been forced to be creative up top as he waits on the North East club to sign more forward firepower.

Sunderland 2-1 Rotherham United

The Black Cats began the weekend just above the bottom three, with no points from their first three Championship games, but Saturday's come-back win over Rotherham means they've climbed back up into mid-table.

When Hakeem Odoffin fired the opener past Anthony Patterson in the 20th minute, it seemed as though Sunderland's rocky start to the 2023/24 campaign could be set to continue but it took just two minutes for them to find a response as Bellingham headed in his first professional goal.

The 17-year-old had started the game in attacking midfield with Bradley Dack as a false nine but Mowbray switched the two around, which proved fruitful as Dack teed up the makeshift striker for the winner early in the second half.

It was a well-taken finish from Bellingham, who showed real composure to stroke the ball past Millers keeper Viktor Johansson and into the corner.

Jobe Bellingham responds to Tony Mowbray claim

Bellingham's brace - a six-yard box header and calm finish - was one that any striker would be proud of but Mowbray has indicated that with a new forward set to arrive soon, the teenager's time up top will only be temporary.

Speaking to The Northern Echo, the Birmingham City academy product revealed that his head coach's comments were well received as he preferred playing in midfield.

He explained: "I'm glad about that because I do enjoy playing in midfield much more.

"Wherever he asks me to play I'm going to play. I used to play there (up-front) all the time as a kid.

"It's a different challenge and you have to adapt. That's what the best teams and best players do, whatever the game is asking you have to do it. But I don't really fancy playing nine."

Bellingham added: "Scoring two was a bit of a shock because I haven't scored before, but at the same time it wasn't a shock because we create so many chances and get in the final third so much.

"In the first two games we've played well in most spells but putting the ball in the back of the net is the hardest thing in football.

"It was my first two goals in professional football and for this great club so I'm delighted."

Who do Sunderland play next?

Sunderland are on the road again next weekend when they travel to the Coventry Building Society Arena to face last season's defeat play-off finalists Coventry City.

Despite losing key duo Viktor Gyokeres and Gus Hamer, the Sky Blues have made a solid start to the season and are 10th with four points from three games.