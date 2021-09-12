‘Job that wouldn’t suit him’ – Former Chelsea defender is keen on Nottingham Forest managerial role: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Nottingham Forest sit at the foot of the Championship table, having picked up a single point from their opening five games of the season.

The poor start to the season has put Chris Hughton in a delicate position, and anything other than a victory at home to Cardiff City this afternoon will heighten this sense of pressure.

The Sun on Sunday have reported that former Chelsea defender and Aston Villa coach John Terry would be keen on the managerial role at Forest, should it become available over the next few weeks, with former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder also said to be keen on the role.

Terry was linked with the vacant managerial role at Swansea City this summer before the club opted for Russell Martin.

It seems that the 40-year-old is hoping to follow former England teammates Wayne Rooney and Frank Lampard in starting their managerial careers with Championship clubs.

Three of our writers here at FLW have voiced their opinions on whether this would be a good potential appointment…

Marcus Ally

Risky is the first word that springs to mind. Terry has had glowing references from his time at Aston Villa and would be an attractive young manager for many clubs however with Forest’s clear desire to push for the top six, he may not be afforded the time to succeed in his first management role.

Terry is unproven as the main man in the dugout and therefore an alternative appointment would be better advised in my opinion.

Hopefully Chris Hughton can turn things around but if not Chris Wilder is too good of a manager out of the game at the moment to pass up on, and a less risky option than John Terry.

It would be an intriguing appointment and he has the strength of character to handle the pressure, however Forest can attract someone with a greater managerial CV.

Chris Thorpe

I don’t think this would be the right appointment for Forest at a time that they appear to be very vulnerable.

Terry obviously has an excellent pedigree within the game from his playing days, but truthfully I don’t think he can translate that success into management.

It’s a huge step up and it’s probably a job that wouldn’t suit him at this present time.

I don’t want to write him off entirely but I think the Reds are capable of attracting a better candidate if Hughton goes.

It would be a big job for any manager, no matter what their previous experience is.

Toby Wilding

This would feel like a massive risk for Forest to take if they were to appoint Terry as their new manager.

It has been a really disappointing start to the season for Forest, who find themselves in a really challenging position at this moment in time.

As a result, this would be a really difficult job for Terry to take as his first in management, not to mention a gamble for Forest, given the former Chelsea man has no proven track record when it comes to turning situations such as these around.

Admittedly, his experience as Dean Smith’s assistant at Aston Villa means he is not a complete novice in the managerial game, but you do feel as though there are more established options who could be more suitable candidates for Forest at this moment in time.

