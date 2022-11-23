Joao Pedro’s situation at Watford amid Newcastle United links: What is the latest news?

Newcastle United are English football’s new financial powerhouse and we can expect to see them flex their muscles again in the January transfer market as they look to capitalise on the backing of the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund.

Eddie Howe’s side have been hugely impressive this season and are well placed in the race for Champions League football – sitting fourth as things stand – but the Magpies will likely look to the transfer market to boost their hopes of beating out some of the country’s biggest clubs to a top four finish.

Among the names linked with a move to St James’ Park ahead of the January window is Watford forward Joao Pedro, who came close to joining in the summer before Newcastle landed Alexander Isak instead.

Football Insider has reported this week that the North East club still hold a strong and concrete interest in the 21-year-old and have been monitoring him closely in 2022/23 as they weigh up their plans for the first month of next year.

The Brazilian has been arguably the standout performer for the Hornets this term – scoring six times and providing two assists in 17 appearances so far.

The Championship club have had an up-and-down campaign, replacing Rob Edwards with Slaven Bilic a few months ago, but Pedro’s contributions in the final third have been vital to helping them get to the World Cup break in fourth.

As per Whoscored‘s ratings, Pedro (7.35) has been Watford’s top performer this season and the third-best performer in the division – behind Sheffield United’s Oliver Norwood (7.47) and Burnley’s Josh Brownhill (7.44).

Since Newcastle’s failed summer interest in the forward, his situation at Vicarage Road has changed and it may now be harder for the Premier League club to prize him away.

Reports suggested back in August that a €30 million (£26m) deal had been agreed but as Pedro signed a new long-term deal in September that runs until 2028, it will likely take a larger fee than that to prize him away in January.

Football Insider’s latest report has indicated that he is seen as a key player at Watford and they will not want to lose him midway through a promotion challenge.

Journalist Pete O’Rouke has suggested the Premier League side are “big admirers” but cast doubt on whether a deal will happen given Watford have made it clear they’re keen to build their side around him.

If the Magpies want their man, then it seems as though their wealthy owners are going to have to splash the cash.