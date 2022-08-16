Joao Pedro starts: The predicted Watford XI to face Birmingham tonight

Watford head to the Midlands for the second time in just over a week to face Birmingham City this evening.

The Hornets have had a positive start to life back in the Championship following their relegation from the top flight, winning twice at home against Sheffield United and Burnley, and earning a draw away at West Brom.

Rob Edwards side will be hoping they put in a better performance tonight at St. Andrews than they did away at The Hawthorns last Monday.

With that said, below, we’ve predicted the XI we think Hornets head coach Rob Edwards could deploy for the tie.

It will be interesting to see whether or not Rob Edwards sticks with the 4-3-3 the club played against Burnley on Friday night, or whether or not he reverts to the three-back formation that was his preference at Forest Green. We’ve opted for the former.

After a very impressive start to the season, there would be no reason for Rob Edwards to make a change inbetween the sticks, with Daniel Bachmann keeping his place.

Mario Gaspar, Francisco Sierralta and Craig Cathcart are likely to keep their places in the back four after a solid defensive display last time out.

However, with left-back Hassane Kamara having been sent off against Burnley, and the Hornets having no natural replacement, left winger Ken Sema, who has featured at left-wing-back for the Hornets, may have to fill in.

In central midfield, after impressing on his Watford debut, Hamza Choudhury should keep his place, with Edo Kayembe doing the same.

With Tom Cleverley nursing a calf issue and having picked up a knock when scoring the winner against Burnley on Friday night.

In his place, Dan Gosling could come in, with the Hornets lacking options in the centre of the park due to injury.

With Sema filling in at left-back, Joao Pedro could take his place out on the left, leaving a vacancy for Vakoun Bayo to fill and make his first start for the club.

Ismaila Sarr should be a cert for a place on the right wing if Edwards deploys a 4-3-3.