Joao Pedro speaks out on his Watford future amid ongoing Newcastle United and Everton transfer speculation

Watford forward Joao Pedro has confirmed that he will be staying at the club beyond the summer transfer deadline later today.

Given the Brazilian’s talent there has naturally been interest in the 20-year-old, with Newcastle United having reportedly came close to a deal recently.

Everton also tried to get in on the action with deadline day approaching, but their interest was turned down.

Both sides came in with fresh approaches on deadline day, it has been claimed, which were rejected by the Hornets.

Now, speaking on social media, Watford’s number 10 has cleared up his future.

Writing on Instagram, the Brazilian wrote: “I’m very happy here.”

“I love being at Watford and I want to do more with them.

“I spoke to the Board yesterday and I am fully committed to the club and looking forward to a successful season.

“Let’s go Hornets 🐝.”

Joao Pedro has looked brilliant during his Championship outings so far this season.

In his six appearances, the Brazilian already has two goals and two assists, and his general play with the ball has been a joy to watch.

The Verdict

This is a potentially game-changing thing for Watford for the rest of the season.

Keeping hold of Joao Pedro will give everybody associated with Watford a massive boost heading into the rest of the season and in keeping him, their promotion chances are surely given a boost, too.

The young Brazilian is improving every time he steps on the pitch and he could be set for a really fruitful campaign in terms of goals and assists this season.

The sky is genuinely the limit for the extremely talented Brazilian, who will one day get his big move.

That won’t be this summer though, with the youngster now targeting success with the club that signed him before he had ever made a senior appearance in Brazil.