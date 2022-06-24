Joao Pedro sends two-word message to Watford supporters ahead of 2022/23

Watford will be looking to Joao Pedro, amongst a number of other players, to lead a Championship promotion charge in 2022/23.

The Pozzo family appear to have taken a slightly different approach in appointing Rob Edwards as the club’s new manager, off the back of the 39-year-old winning the League Two title with Forest Green Rovers.

Watford were able to bounce back at the first time of asking in 2020/21, sealing a second placed finish under Xisco Munoz, and there are a handful of survivors from that squad that will back themselves to repeat the feat.

Pedro was excellent throughout that campaign, chipping in with 12 goal contributions as the defensively sound Hornets climbed into the automatic promotion places.

The Brazilian will be hoping to showcase his talents in the second tier once again, with three years remaining on his deal at Vicarage Road.

The 20-year-old took to Instagram to send a two-word message to Watford supporters.

He wrote: “I’m back.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by João Pedro (@joaaopedro.oficial)

Pedro will have strong aspirations to return to the Premier League, or earn a move to another high profile top-flight, and the step back down to the second tier and this stage of his career could be beneficial.

The Verdict

Literally 99% of Watford supporters should be scoring 28/28 on this Hornets quiz – Can you?

1 of 28 Imran Louza signed from Nice True False

With Cucho Hernandez and Andre Gray out of the picture, and Joshua King and Emmanuel Dennis potentially moving on as well, there could be more importance on Pedro’s performances in 2022/23.

The Hornets conceded just 30 goals in the Championship in 2020/21, an amazing achievement, but not something that they can rely on repeating to build a promotion push, it is more likely that they will have to improve in the attacking third.

At Forest Green, Edwards’ men had a lot of success delivering balls from wide areas with very attacking wing backs, this may force Pedro to adapt if he is to kick on and aim for a 20 league goal tally.