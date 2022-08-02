Joao Pedro sends message to Watford supporters after netting winner against Sheffield United

Joao Pedro has taken to Instagram to share a message with Watford’s supporters after playing a key role in the club’s 1-0 victory over Sheffield United last night.

The Brazilian netted what turned out to be the only goal of the game in the second-half at Vicarage Road.

Watford made an encouraging start to this particular clash as Ismaila Sarr fired wide after being teed up by Emmanuel Dennis.

Joao Pedro then forced Wes Foderingham into a save after heading an effort towards goal from Ken Sema’s cross.

Daniel Bachmann prevented the Blades from opening the scoring just before the break as he produced a smart stop to deny Daniel Jebbison.

Watford opened the scoring in the 56th minute as Joao Pedro slotted home after being set up by Sarr.

Following this goal, the Hornets produced an assured defensive display as they managed to deny the Blades a route back into the game.

Having sealed all three points in this fixture, Watford’s attention will now turn to their upcoming clash with West Bromwich Albion.

After his side’s victory over the Blades, Joao Pedro decided to thank Watford’s fans for the support that they demonstrated during this game.

The 20-year-old posted: “1 win, 1 goal.

“What a night!!!!

“Thank you for your support today.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by João Pedro (@joaaopedro.oficial)

The Verdict

Watford will be delighted by the fact that they have managed to make the perfect start to life under the guidance of head coach Rob Edwards.

As well as netting the winner in yesterday’s fixture, Joao Pedro also managed to provide one key pass and complete four successful dribbles at Vicarage Road as he recorded a WhoScored match rating of 7.75.

When you consider that the former Fluminense man has now been directly involved in 13 goals in the Championship during his career, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if he adds to this tally on a regular basis in the coming months.

By maintaining his fitness as well as his consistency, Joao Pedro could go on to play a key role for Watford as they aim to launch a push for a top-two finish.

