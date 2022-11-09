Joao Pedro pens three-word message after netting brace in Watford’s win over Reading

Joao Pedro has taken to Instagram to share a message with Watford’s supporters after producing yet another eye-catching display for his side in the Championship last night.

The Hornets managed to deliver the perfect response to their recent defeat to Coventry City as they secured all three points in their showdown with Reading at Vicarage Road.

Pedro was brought down in the penalty area in the opening stages of this clash by Ovie Ejaria and stepped up to convert the resulting spot-kick.

Joe Lumley produced a fine save to deny Keinan Davis before being replaced by Dean Bouzanis.

Following the break, Pedro had an effort saved by Bouzanis as Watford pushed for a second goal.

The Hornets had to wait until the 87th minute to effectively secure victory as the Brazilian forward slotted an effort into the back of the net.

Watford moved up to fifth in the Championship standings thanks to this victory and are now only four points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

The Hornets will be hoping to build upon this triumph when they face Bristol City on Saturday.

Following his side’s latest win, Pedro opted to share a brief message on Instagram.

The forward posted a highlights reel of his performance with the caption: “Great win today.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by João Pedro (@joaaopedro.oficial)

The Verdict

After failing to score against Cardiff City and Coventry, Pedro produced an impressive attacking display yesterday as he made the difference for Watford in their meeting with the Royals.

As well as netting a brace in this fixture, the 21-year-old also completed 33 passes and made six tackles as he recorded a WhoScored match rating of 9.00.

When you consider that Pedro clearly possesses the ability to set the Championship alight with his performances, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if he helps Watford launch a push for promotion in the coming months.

By learning from the guidance of head coach Slaven Bilic, the forward could potentially make considerable strides in terms of his development between now and the end of the campaign.

