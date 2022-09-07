Joao Pedro makes Watford promotion claim ahead of club’s clash with Reading

Watford forward Joao Pedro has admitted that he is happy at the club and is now aiming to help his side achieve promotion this season as champions of the second-tier.

The Brazilian was the subject of a great deal of transfer speculation during the previous transfer window as he emerged as a target for Newcastle United and Everton.

Newcastle had two bids rejected by Watford whilst the Toffees failed in a late pursuit of the 20-year-old.

During the current campaign, Joao Pedro has produced a number of impressive performances for the Hornets.

In the seven league games that he has participated in, the forward has scored two goals and provided two assists.

Joao Pedro will be looking to make a difference for Watford this weekend when they face Reading at Vicarage Road.

Currently sixth in the Championship, the Hornets will move above the Royals in the league standings if they secure all three points in this particular fixture.

Ahead of Saturday’s showdown with Reading, Joao Pedro has opened up on his current situation at Watford.

Speaking to the Watford Observer, the forward said: “I’m happy here at Watford, I know everyone.

“I’ve enjoyed my three years at the club so far and I’m happy to carry on here.”

Making reference to what he believes the target for this season should be, Joao Pedro added: “Promotion.

“That is the objective.

“We need to win the Championship and go back up to the Premier League.”

The Verdict

When you consider that Watford are currently able to call upon the services of a number of players who have delivered the goods in the Championship, there is no reason why they cannot go on to challenge for the title.

Having made a promising start to the season, the Hornets will now be determined to push on under the guidance of head coach Rob Edwards.

Providing that he is able to maintain his fitness, Joao Pedro is likely to play a major role for Watford as they aim to achieve a great deal of success in the Championship.

Having scored 11 goals at this level during his career, the forward will unquestionably fancy his chances of regularly adding to this particular tally in the coming months.