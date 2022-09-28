Joao Pedro in 2nd: Watford’s top 10 most valuable players right now in order

The Watford managerial merry go around continued this week.

Hornets head coach Rob Edwards was relieved of his duties yesterday afternoon, with Croatian Slaven Bilic quickly installed as his replacement in the dugout.

This all coming despite a far from disastrous start to the season for the club, with Watford currently sat 10th in the Championship standings.

On top of that, the now former Hornets boss also had to deal with plenty of transfer speculation surrounding some of the club’s best talents this summer.

We know there were very significant bids made for the likes of Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr, but ultimately, moves away failed to transpire.

Having said that, we thought we’d take a look at what some of the current players in Watford’s squad are worth.

All valuations are based on Transfermarkt’s current market values, which, as ever, must be taken with a pinch of salt.

With said said, here are the ten most valuable players currently on the books at Watford according to the website.