Joao Pedro from Watford to West Ham: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

Watford are sure to have a very busy summer as Rob Edwards looks to build a team that is capable of securing an immediate return to the Premier League.

One man who could be key to the Hornets’ chances of promotion is Joao Pedro. The forward scored nine goals as the team went up in 2021 and he is sure to be key once again if he remains at Vicarage Road.

However, unfortunately for Watford there are doubts about his future, with West Ham among the clubs taking an interest in the Brazilian.

The chance to move to the Londoners may appeal considering they can also offer European football and here we assess the potential move…

What do we know so far?

Firstly, we know that David Moyes is desperate to bring in a new attacker as there has been a reliance on Michail Antonio, who needs more support next season.

So, it’s no surprise there is an interest, but we also know that Watford don’t want to sell. Reports have made it clear that Gino Pozzo wants Pedro to be a key figure next season and he doesn’t want to sell.

Of course, every player will have a price but the Hammers are yet to test the Hornets’ resolve with an official offer.

Is it likely to happen?

This is a tough one to say.

On one hand, West Ham are certain to sign an attacker and Pedro could easily push for a move which changes a lot. But, they won’t be the only club interested and Pozzo’s stance means you would expect a big bid to be required for Watford to be open to the offer.

So, nothing is imminent and it will be one that could play out over the summer months.