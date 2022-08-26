Joao Pedro from Watford to Newcastle United: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

Watford forward Joao Pedro is a player with fantastic current ability, and even greater potential.

Given he has already racked up 78 matches for Watford and scored 14 goals for the club, it is easy to forget that the youngster is just 20-years-old.

Naturally, such talent was going to attract attention this summer following the Hornets’ relegation from the Premier League.

That attention turned into concrete transfer interest recently when Newcastle United made their first official bid for the young Brazilian.

After an initial bid was rejected by the club, reports of a second Newcastle bid emerged, with some reporting Watford had accepted the deal and that it was ‘done’ whilst others claimed that nothing had yet been agreed.

There have since been further updates, though.

What do we know so far?

From various reports, we are told that the player is keen on the move to St. James’ Park and a return to the Premier League.

We are, however, unsure of Watford’s stance on the player.

Some have reported and continued to report that the club see Joao Pedro as ‘not for sale’ this summer, whilst others, cited above, have obviously reported that fees have been agreed. Clearly different sources are saying different things, so it is impossible to know which is accurate.

Interestingly, Newcastle have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Swedish striker Alexander Isak earlier this week.

It was initially reported that this may not affect their interest in Joao Pedro, however, reports last night claimed that Newcastle’s interest in the forward was now over this window after talks stalled on Monday.

Everton are also reportedly set to match Newcastle’s offer for the young Brazilian.

Is it likely to happen?

You wouldn’t be surprised either way at this stage.

This has been quite a rare transfer saga in the sense that very reliable journalists and reporters have constantly come out with conflicting information regarding the future of the player.

After reports of an agreement on Monday, it does feel as though if that were the case, some sort of announcement would have been made by now and as such, you are inclined to believe those reports as not entirely accurate.

In that sense, and given Newcastle’s deal for Alexander Isak, it does look like Joao Pedro’s move to Newcastle is looking unlikely during this window, at least.

Perhaps that opens up the door to Everton or any other potential suitors, though, with just a week to go in the transfer window.