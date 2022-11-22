Joao Pedro from Watford to Newcastle United: What do we know so far? Is a transfer likely to happen?

Watford did incredibly well to hold on to Brazilian attacker Joao Pedro this past summer.

As per widespread reports, Newcastle United were in for the then 20-year-old, with some even claiming that the Magpies made a bid of £25 million plus £5 million in add-ons.

Despite that, Joao Pedro remained, and when fit this season, is thriving in the number 10 role at Vicarage Road.

Indeed, just prior to the international break, four goals in his last five starts suggested the young Brazilian was just finding his best form.

In total, the now 21-year-old has six goals and two assists to his name in 14 league starts, which has kept eyes elsewhere firmly fixed on him.

What do we know so far?

Those eyes belong to Newcastle United, if recent reports are accuarte.

Yesterday, Football Insider reported that the Magpies have been monitoring the attacker ever since their summer move for him failed.

As per the report, Newcastle United are said to have ‘concrete’ interest in the 21-uear-old ahead of the January transfer window, suggesting that the Hornets will once again have to fend off interest in their star man.

Newcastle are said to view Joao Pedro as a top talent, with the potential to be a sensation in the Premier League.

Is it likely to happen?

I’m not certain this is one that happens in January, for a couple of reasons.

First and foremost, as Football Insider’s report states, Watford regard Joao Pedro as a key player as they look for an immediate return to the top-flight.

Given they are fourth and looking good under Slaven Bilic to at least challenge for that achievement, it would surely take a huge bid for Watford to consider offloading the talented Brazilian mid-season.

Not only that, but Watford’s hand is arguably stronger now than it was in the summer when it comes to Joao Pedro’s future.

That is because the Brazilian recently signed a new deal at Vicarage Road until 2028.

Whilst nobody is naïve enough to believe that means a January sale will definitely not happen, it does demonstrate that the youngster isn’t exactly kicking and screaming or pushing for a move away just yet.

All in all, I think this is more one for next summer if Watford don’t get promoted, as opposed to a deal that will get done in January.

Of course, a huge bid from Newcastle could change that, though.