Joao Pedro drops potential hint over Watford future amid previous links with Newcastle and Everton

Watford star Joao Pedro has dropped a potential hint over his future at Vicarage Road after reaching 100 appearances for the club.

The young Brazilian hit the landmark during Saturday’s 0-0 stalemate versus Preston North End in WD18.

Reacting to reaching what is a significant club milestone, the Hornets number 10 dropped a potential hint over his future, stating that he hoped he had plenty of appearances to make for the club just yet.

Indeed, he told Watford FC club media: “This is not the way I wanted to celebrate the milestone,”

“But, I’m very happy that today marked my 100th appearance with the club.

“I’m hoping there are many more to come.”

With just 11 games left to play for Watford this season, and a maximum of 14 should the Hornets reach the play-offs and get to the final, in suggesting he is hoping to play ‘many more’ matches for the club, the Brazilian has perhaps suggested he could remain at Vicarage Road beyond this season.

Last summer, Brazilian was linked with a big move to Newcastle United, with reports suggesting the Magpies were willing to pay over £30 million for his services.

João Pedro to Newcastle, done deal and here we go! Full agreement as Watford have now accepted final, official bid worth £25m fixed fee, £5m add-ons. 🚨⚪️⚫️🇧🇷 #NUFC Deal will also include sell-on clause for 10%. Personal terms already, as been told contract will be until 2028. pic.twitter.com/MejBeGtHQO — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 22, 2022

Everton, too, were linked with a late move in the summer window, but nothing came of it.

Instead, though, Joao Pedro remained at Vicarage Road, inking a new deal, tying him to the club until 2028.

So far this season, the club’s number 10 has nine goals and two assists in 26 Championship matches.

The Verdict

It would be a big surprise were Joao Pedro to remain at Watford this summer if they do not get promoted to the Premier League.

That said, his comments above and the fact he is contracted at Vicarage Road for a further five years does suggest it is a possibility.

Having captained the club in recent weeks, too, his development and maturity is clear for all to see, as is his general love of the club.

Ultimately, his talent lays well beyond Championship level, and any time Watford get with him from here on in, in my opinion, is simply a bonus.