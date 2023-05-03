It has been a difficult Championship return for Watford who could end the campaign in the bottom half, with a home game against Stoke City on Monday being their final outing of the 2022/23 season.

It could be a big summer of change for the Hornets who are expected to see star attacker Joao Pedro depart when the summer transfer window opens its doors for business.

An official club announcement is yet to surface, however, as per a report from Sky Sports News from late last week, the talented Brazilian is set to head for Brighton & Hove Albion for what is expected to be a club-record deal for the south coast outfit.

The exciting attacker signed a contract extension earlier in the campaign, penning down fresh terms at Vicarage Road until the summer of 2028.

What is the latest on Watford's Joao Pedro and his Brighton situation?

As per The Athletic, it is expected that Pedro has played his last game for the Hertfordshire club as his move to the exciting Premier League club takes priority.

The move is reportedly progressing well and the report claims that there are expectations from sources close to the deal that Pedro will not be risked before making his move to the Amex Stadium.

The Athletic reported last week that the fee is around the £30 million mark, with lots of Premier League outfits enquiring about the talented attacker in recent windows.

Pedro missed out at the weekend as Watford played out a 2-2 draw at play-off-chasing Sunderland and will have likely played his last game in Watford's colours.

How successful has Joao Pedro's stint at Watford been?

Starting his career in his homeland at Fluminense, the talented creator made his senior debut in March 2019, however, Watford had agreed to sign him five months prior to that.

Eventually arriving at Vicarage Road in January 2020, the then 18-year-old appeared in the Premier League for the Hornets, during a campaign when relegation back to the second-tier was confirmed.

Timing his first goal to near perfection, Pedro's first league goal for Watford came as the winner in a derby against Luton Town, in what proved to be a mightily impressive season.

Pedro is set to end his time with Watford with over 100 appearances, 24 goals and nine assists, with 20 of his strikes coming in the Championship and a further three coming in England's top-flight.