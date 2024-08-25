Burnley's Joao Mendes is being touted for a potential loan move to Scottish Premiership outfit Dundee before the transfer window closes this week - just over a week after arriving at Turf Moor.

This is according to transfer guru Alan Nixon, who has linked Ronaldinho's son - a 19-year-old winger - with a temporary move north of the border.

Back in January, it was announced that the Clarets had started a 'strategic partnership' with the Scottish Premiership side, that would entail players moving either way permanently or on loan.

Dara Costelloe, Marcel Lewis, Owen Dodgson and Michael Mellon all made the move to Dens Park last season as part of this, and now Mendes could be the next in-line to make that switch.

Joao Mendes poised for swift Burnley departure but road block emerges

Nixon believes that Mendes is on Burnley's list of potential players they can send to Dundee before the window closes on August 30th.

Mendes spent the past year at La Masia, playing for Barcelona. However, it is now believed that he signed a two-year contract with Burnley last week, with the Clarets seemingly eyeing him as a project that they can try to develop.

Joao Mendes' Football Career To Date Years Team 2018-2022 Cruzeiro 2023-24 Barcelona 2024-Present Burnley

Dundee could prove the perfect emergence into men's football, but the deal still has several obstacles to overcome.

One of these is that FIFA limits international loans to six per season now, and Scotland is deemed to be an international move by their regulations.

Currently, they're only utilising one of these spots, but the Clarets are waiting to see if they will use any more before sending players to Dundee.

It could be a nervous wait for Mendes then, who will be desperate to play some first-team football, despite only being 19 years of age.

Joao Mendes is a potential Burnley star in the making

While Burnley will provide a very different feeling to Barcelona, the emergence of youth players around the Clarets will give Mendes hope he can feature for them.

A loan move could give him the experience he needs, and a successful stint with the Dee could see him break into Scott Parker's first-team squad next season.

Speaking about Mendes last week, Parker was keen to ease the pressure on the 19-year-old, saying: "This is a player we see as a development player and a project in that sense.

"I get the excitement around it but I think it would be unfair to heap a huge amount of pressure on a young boy coming here.

"He knows why he is coming here in terms of development so I wouldn't want to heap more pressure than that which is already on him."

Arriving at Turf Moor as Ronaldinho's son undoubtedly provides a certain level of expectation. But Burnley fans must give him time and if he even has an ounce of the talent that his father had, he could be a real player for Parker's side.