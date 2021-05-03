Joao Carvalho update shared ahead of potential Nottingham Forest return

Almeria are ‘unlikely’ to sign Joao Carvalho on a permanent basis in the summer, but that doesn’t mean he will become a regular under Chris Hughton at Nottingham Forest.

The attacking midfielder, who is the Reds’ record signing, was sent out on loan to the La Liga 2 side for the current campaign, but things haven’t really gone to plan for Carvalho in Spain.

Whilst the team are currently third and on course to reach the play-offs, the 24-year-old is yet to score a goal and has managed just three assists in 27 appearances.

Therefore, it’s no real surprise to see that Nottinghamshire Live have revealed that Almeria don’t want to take up the option to keep the playmaker, meaning Carvalho would return to the East Midlands for pre-season ahead of next season.

Interestingly, the update states that it’s unclear whether Hughton will keep hold of the former Benfica man.

They explain how the boss has been keeping tabs on all those out on loan from Forest, and the team do need a new number ten, but concerns were raised about whether Carvalho would have the defensive discipline and work-rate to play for Hughton.

The verdict

This is a move that hasn’t really worked out, which is a shame for Carvalho because even though he divided opinion, it’s clear he had ability.

So, a return to Forest for pre-season feels inevitable and that’s when the big decisions will be made. Hughton has followed Carvalho, and all those out on loan, this season, but it’s not the same as watching him in training every day.

If that is the case, Carvalho needs to show the manager he deserves a place in the squad ahead of what should be a big season for the club.

