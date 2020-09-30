Joao Carvalho sends emotional message to Nottingham Forest fans following City Ground departure

Joao Carvalho has sent a farewell message to Nottingham Forest supporters after his departure from the City Ground was announced yesterday.

The 23-year-old signed for UD Almeria on a season-long loan deal on Tuesday evening, with the Spanish club holding the option to make his move permanent at the end of the season.

Almeria’s option to buy has left Carvalho’s future on Trentside up in the air, with the playmaker seemingly bidding farewell to Forest fans for good.

He posted this message on his Instagram story last night:

Carvalho became Forest’s club-record signing in the summer of 2018, arriving from Benfica for a reported fee of around £13.2million.

The midfielder found game time hard to come by under Martin O’Neill and Sabri Lamouchi, though, with the midfielder making only nine league starts last term.

During his time at the City Ground, Carvalho scored six goals and registered nine assists in a total of 67 appearances for the club, and will now look to get back to his best over in Spain for Almeria.

The Verdict

Carvalho’s spell at the City Ground has been turbulent, and his future has looked uncertain for quite a while now.

He was never really given a chance by Lamouchi to impress and was always in and out of the team, and he failed to make an impact in truth.

He didn’t really live up to expectations, and Forest will now be hoping that they can receive a fee at the end of the season.