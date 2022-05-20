Joao Carvalho sends classy five-word message to Nottingham Forest ahead of play-off final

Joao Carvalho made 75 appearances for Nottingham Forest between the years of 2018 – 2022, scoring eight goals in that time.

He only got two seasons of regular first team football before going on a loan and, after making eight appearances this season, he made a permanent move to Olympiacos in January.

The move to Forest didn’t go as well as everyone may have hoped after he was their record signing but there is no bad blood between the parties.

With Olympiacos, Carvalho’s side have won the league title this season and, with his own success, he kept his former club in mind too.

On Instagram, the 25-year-old posted a picture of him with the trophy alongside a caption celebrating his side’s success and the role he has played in that.

However, further down in the caption, Carvalho said: “Hoping for another celebration now @officialnffc”.

Nottingham Forest take on Huddersfield next weekend in the Championship play-off final as they battle for a place in the Premier League.

After overcoming Sheffield United over two legs, Forest will be hoping they can make it all the way to the top flight and clearly they have the support of their former player too.

The Verdict:

All parties would’ve hoped that Carvalho’s move to Forest back in 2018 would’ve gone better and he would’ve got more game time, but that’s sometimes the way football works out and there’s no bitterness from either side here.

Although he was not a regular part of the team this season, having made eight appearances earlier in the season, the midfielder will feel an affiliation to this side and feel he had a small part to play along the way.

Therefore, it’s no surprise that he is backing his former side to win the game and it’s nice to see he continues to take an interest in the side.