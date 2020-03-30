Joao Carvalho releases footage to Nottingham Forest fans amid current restrictions

Nottingham Forest playmaker Joao Carvalho has released a home video workout via the club’s Twitter page to encourage Reds fans to get active.

In what are unprecedented times at the moment, the general public in the United Kingdom are being asked to simply stay at home, and avoid any travel unless it is absolutely essential.

These measures have also caused gyms to be closed thus people have had to start being creative and utilising workouts at home as a means to stay fit and active.

Carvalho has since showcased a home workout that can be done at home, which includes an array of squats, side lunges, planks and more – all with assistance from his pet dog.

Monday workout 💪 Keep fit with Joao Carvalho's workout while you #StayAtHome 🏋️‍♂️ In association with @MyproteinUK #NFFC pic.twitter.com/HdFCgyA23E — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) March 30, 2020

It’s fair to say it’s been a mixed season for the Portuguese player at the City Ground this season, with the player finding first-team opportunities relatively hard to come by.

Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi has tended to stick with the likes of Tiago Silva and Ben Watson in central midfield, whilst Sammy Ameobi and Joe Lolley have more often than not been used in the wide positions.