There was a carnival atmosphere at Turf Moor on Monday afternoon as Burnley lifted the Championship trophy in-front of their home fans following a 3-0 victory over Cardiff City.

Having sealed the title away at bitter rivals Blackburn Rovers nearly two weeks ago, the Clarets were finally able to get their hands on the silverware - and they brought the curtain down in style against the Bluebirds.

Josh Brownhill opened the scoring in the first half and Scott Twine bagged a free-kick following the interval, but it was the goalscorer of the second that every Burnley fan was wanting to get on the scoresheet and that was Ashley Barnes.

The departure of the 33-year-old after nine-and-a-half years at the club was confirmed following last month's win over Middlesbrough, and after leading the team out for his swansong as captain, he lashed the ball home from close range into the roof of the net to make it 2-0 in the first half.

Barnes went out on a high by winning the Championship title, and he has been lauded by new Burnley minority investor J.J. Watt.

What has J.J. Watt said about Ashley Barnes?

The NFL legend has fallen for Burnley very quickly - he visited the town in March and took in their match against Wigan Athletic with a view to potentially investing in the club, and those talks went productively as it was confirmed last week that he and his wife Kealia - a former football player herself with three caps for the USA - are now on board at Turf Moor.

Watt was back in town to see the title lifted and he brought the trophy onto the pitch before the celebrations began, and despite only being involved with the club for a couple of months he clearly knows how important Barnes has been.

Amongst the on-pitch celebrations, Watt posted an Instagram story hailing Barnes as a Burnley legend in a sentiment that surely all Clarets fans would agree with as he stepped on and off the pitch for the final time.

What's next for Ashley Barnes?

Thanks to his performances this season under Vincent Kompany, Barnes is a wanted man in the Championship this summer.

Per reports, Barnes has already been for a tour of Norwich City's training facilities and per Alan Nixon, the Canaries are one of a number of clubs keen on his services.

Stoke City and Preston North End also want to sign the veteran, and that particular duo may have the advantage due to location.

Millwall and Cardiff City are also admirers of Barnes whilst Middlesbrough have been also touted by Nixon to potentially get involved in the battle.