JJ Watt has taken to Instagram to commend Burnley chairman Alan Pace for his ability to get Vincent Kompany tied down to a new long-term deal, with the Belgian putting pen to paper on a five-year contract yesterday.

The 37-year-old has done a brilliant job at Turf Moor since his arrival last year, rebuilding the Clarets' squad and managing to successfully implement an attractive style of play.

Not only have they been a joy to watch - but they have also remained consistent throughout the 2022/23 campaign and that is impressive considering the number of players that both joined and left the club last summer.

Although their squad quality and depth have been key to success, Kompany has also deserved a lot of credit for his role in guiding the Lancashire outfit back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

His future was previously uncertain, but this new deal may end speculation about where he could be next season.

Why was Vincent Kompany's future uncertain?

Considering he has been such a success at Turf Moor, it was no surprise to see the likes of Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur take an interest in him.

The latter reportedly had him as their first-choice candidate, but Daniel Levy has been dealt a real blow in his potential quest to get him after yesterday's contract news.

Crystal Palace and West Ham United were also believed to be interested in the 37-year-old, but their chances of getting him looked slim anyway considering the interest he was attracting elsewhere.

What did JJ Watt say to Alan Pace?

It would have been easy for Pace not to have been proactive - but his work in getting Kompany tied down may have helped to retain stability at Turf Moor ahead of what could be a crucial summer.

Investor JJ Watt certainly hasn't underestimated Pace's role in ensuring the Belgian has extended his stay in Lancashire.

He posted: "A great day to be wearing Claret & Blue! Phenomenal work Alan."

How important is this contract news?

The former Manchester City captain has been a real asset since his arrival and this is why he deserves his new deal.

As previously stated, this extension should help to minimise off-field speculation and provide some stability, allowing Kompany to fully focus on the project at Turf Moor.

That can only maximise the Lancashire side's success and this contract news may also help to improve the atmosphere.

Many Burnley supporters may have been worried that today may be the final day they get to see Kompany in the dugout - but this extension will give them the chance to breathe and fully enjoy the final day of the campaign.

Keeping the 37-year-old will probably be key to the Clarets' success - and his commitment has to be commended considering interest from elsewhere.