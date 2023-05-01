JJ Watt has revealed his delight after it was confirmed that the former NFL player and his wife Kealia have invested into leaders.

What is JJ Watt’s involvement with Burnley?

The Clarets have enjoyed a brilliant season under Vincent Kompany, which has resulted in promotion back to the Premier League as champions.

The bold decision to turn to Kompany to succeed Sean Dyche is one that has paid off spectacularly for chairman Alan Pace, who had been questioned after Burnley had been relegated after years in the top division.

However, there is plenty of positivity at Turf Moor now, and there will be excitement and the direction the club are heading under Kompany.

As well as the improvements on the pitch, there is a desire for Burnley to grow as a brand off it, which is why it was mooted that ex-NFL star Watt could invest into the Clarets.

And, confirmation came of that on Monday evening, as Watt and wife Kealia sent a message, as shared by The Athletic, where they expressed their pride at having a role at Burnley.

“When you invest in a club that’s been around since 1882, you must have great respect for its history and tradition. We understand that not only are we investing in the squad and manager, but we’re also investing in the town and its people. We take that responsibility very seriously and intend to work hard in earning their trust and support.

“We have such great respect for what has been built here by Alan (Pace), Vincent (Kompany), and the entire organisation and are looking forward to working with them. We believe that Burnley is a special club with incredible supporters, and we want to help continue to elevate its global profile on its return to the Premier League.”

What does this mean for Burnley?

There aren’t specific details on just how much Watt is putting into the club, other than it was a minority investment, so it’s not something that is going to drastically change anything at Burnley following their promotion.

It appears his role will be more about helping the club improve as a brand, which he will obviously help with given his status in America.

So, it’s one that Burnley fans will monitor with interest in the coming months, but you have to say that the words here from the couple are very respectful, and it shows they’re excited about what’s ahead.