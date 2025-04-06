Jaidon Anthony notched both goals in Burnley’s 2-1 comeback win against Coventry City on Saturday afternoon, and his clarets teammates as well as club investor J.J. Watt have been piling on the praise.

The Clarets went a goal down after just five minutes through a controversial Haji Wright effort from close range, which Burnley manager Scott Parker firmly believed should have been ruled out for offside.

But it proved nothing more than academic in the end, with Anthony finishing a chance put on a plate for him by Lyle Foster eight minutes later, before sealing the winner just on the other side of half-time after a Coventry mix-up at the back.

The 25-year-old took to Instagram following his starring role in a vital three points for Parker’s side…

Jaidon Anthony and Burnley teammates react to important win

The wideman posted a collection of action and celebration shots following the win, captioning the post: “Vibes can’t dun😤‼️”

That energy was matched by fellow Turf Moor star Josh Laurent, who commented: “Vibes my man 🤝🏽”, and Burnley’s official Instagram account, which added: “Immaculate vibes.”

“Weather Man😤🌧️”, was the response from fellow loanee winger Marcus Edwards, who operated on the opposite flank to Anthony at the CBS Arena on Saturday.

There was also a simple “⚽️⚽️” left by former NFL star J.J. Watt, who holds a minority stake in the Clarets.

Congratulations were also left by teammates Jaydon Banel, Nathan Redmond, CJ Egan-Riley and Aaron Ramsey, among others.

Bolton Wanderers legend among those to celebrate with Anthony

Former Bolton Wanderers midfielder Fabrice Muamba joined in with the praise, replying: “Vibes can never be done.”

Muamba’s connection comes courtesy of a Burnley academy coaching role he took up last year, as he works on the next steps of his post-playing career.

“Proper 🔥🔥” came in from Juventus centre-back Lloyd Kelly, currently on loan from Newcastle United but previously of AFC Bournemouth, Anthony’s parent club.

Another former Bournemouth alumni, Jordan Zemura, who is now with Italian side Udinese, said: “CEO of the vibes committee.”

Championship context makes Anthony’s feat even more important for Burnley