JJ Watt has revealed his delight at Vincent Kompany remaining at Burnley.

The American athlete has become a minority shareholder of the Clarets in the wake of their promotion back to the Premier League.

Who is JJ Watt?

The 34-year-old played in the NFL up until his retirement last year and has now moved into football on this side of the Atlantic by investing in the Lancashire club.

Speculation surrounded Kompany in recent weeks, with reports suggesting he was seen as a potential successor to Graham Potter and Antonio Conte at Chelsea and Tottenahm respectively.

Kompany ended all speculation over his future by signing a new five-year contract to stay with Burnley until 2028 following the team’s promotion celebrations.

JJ Watt believes that his commitment to the club is a sign of the potential they possess going forward.

The former NFL star also revealed that he has held discussions with the Belgian, praising his attention to detail and desire to see the club continue to grow.

“We all know Vince had multiple opportunities to go to massive clubs,” said Watt, via The Athletic.

“There is a reason he chose to stay and build something special because he believes in what we are doing and that it can be done.

“I love it when me and Vince just talk ball, those are my favourite conversations.

“He asks about what our meetings are like, what kind of film study we do, the recovery process.

“He wants to know everything and that’s what is so great about him; he is always trying to find an edge.”

Watt also credited Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney for inspiring to get into English football following the success that they have achieved with Wrexham.

The Clarets will return to the Premier League next season as champions, having earned 101 points in dominant fashion in their one campaign back in the second tier.

Was Vincent Kompany right to turn down Chelsea and Tottenham?

Sticking with Burnley is the right move at this stage of his career.

If he is as good as many think then he will no doubt get an opportunity to work at a club of that level again.

And if he cannot continue this momentum with the Clarets then there’s every reason to think he wouldn’t succeed at those big clubs too.

Kompany has built a great platform at Turf Moor and there is now a lot of excitement surrounding the potential of the team with him at the helm.

This next season will be make or break in proving he is worth the hype.